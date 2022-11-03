ARTiSTORY brokers MFA, Boston's first licensed Location-Based Entertainment installation in Asia.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTiSTORY, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), and Changi Airport Group (CAG) have created an immersive Monet-themed location-based entertainment (LBE) installation that offers an unforgettable experience to visitors at Singapore's Changi Airport.

Winter scene from the installation, photo courtesy of Changi Airport (PRNewswire)

This partnership brings curated "artefacts" or licensed artwork to life with a 3-D interactive experience entitled "Monet: A Journey Through Seasons at Changi." The installation in Terminal 2 of Changi Airport uses audio, sensory effects, interactive activities, and photo ops to give the public an innovative art experience.

As visitors stroll along the installation's designated pathway, they are transported to Monet's world. They traverse through the frosty village of Vétheuil northwest of Paris in the Winter section and linger around the sun-drenched capes and coasts of Côte d'Azur in the Spring section. Visitors traipse through poppy fields and lily ponds of Giverny in the Summer section and hike the rocky cliffs of Les Petites Dalles on the English Channel coast in the Autumn section. In each season section, there are two Monet reproductions and decorations and experiences inspired by Monet's work.

This licensed-based entertainment (LBE) installation is MFA's first in Asia and demonstrates ARTiSTORY's core capabilities of creating experiences through digital storytelling and turning "artefacts" into merchandise. LBE connects organizations with licensed-based IP content for installations, galleries, pop-up stands, and other innovative activities and events.

Debra LaKind, Senior Director, Intellectual Property & Business Development at MFA Boston said, "This is an exciting moment for MFA to see our collections being transformed into interactives to serve audiences in Singapore and beyond. We hope this is an unforgettable experience for the global travelers."

Phau Hui Hoon, General Manager, Landside Concessions at CAG, said: "We are excited to work with ARTiSTORY and MFA Boston, to create this immersive experience using artefacts from MFA Boston. This is one of the many ways CAG tries to provide our travellers and visitors with unique and memorable experiences and make art accessible to the public."

Alicia Chen, ARTiSTORY's Country Manager & Business Development Director for APAC commented, "This partnership between Changi Airport and MFA Boston is a perfect example of working towards ARTiSTORY's vision of turning art into experiential entertainment for consumers around the world. We look forward to bringing more similar experiences to Asia in the near future."

About the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The MFA brings many worlds together through art. Showcasing masterpieces from ancient to modern, our renowned collection of nearly 500,000 works tells a multifaceted story of the human experience—a story that holds unique meaning for everyone. From Boston locals to international travelers, visitors from across the globe come to experience the MFA. Through both art and audience, the Museum brings together diverse perspectives—revealing connections, exploring differences, creating a community where all belong. Plan your visit at mfa.org.

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

As one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, Changi Airport links Singapore to some 130 cities globally, with over 80 airlines operating more than 4,500 weekly flights. Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, opened in April 2019, adding to Changi Airport's shopping and dining offerings of over 550 F&B and retail outlets. The world's most awarded airport, Changi has won over 650 accolades for its consistent and excellent airport staff service, passenger experience and safety standards.

About ARTiSTORY

ARTiSTORY is a global leader in art and cultural IP licensing. Empowered by teams across the globe, with the unique capabilities of transforming "Artefacts to Merchandise" and storytelling via digital content, ARTiSTORY is committed to elevating sales revenues and brand awareness along with brands and retailers worldwide. ARTiSTORY works with world-leading museums, galleries, science museums, and libraries and conducts licensing business globally, covering brands, retailers, and manufacturers in all fields. https://www.artistorybrands.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARTiSTORY