Curbio Renovates Montgomery County, MD Supportive Housing Facility, Interfaith Works Priscilla's House

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., a fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announced the successful renovation of Interfaith Works (IW) Priscilla's House in Gaithersburg, MD. The facility provides permanent housing, 24-hour oversight, and intensive case management services to seven senior women have experienced homelessness and are medically fragile.

Curbio, a company headquartered in Potomac, MD, completed a comprehensive overhaul of IW Priscilla's House entirely free of charge. The project included renovating the home's bathrooms and kitchen, replacing appliances, updating flooring, painting, landscaping, deep cleaning, and more. The renovation also included minor structural changes and brand-new furniture throughout the home.

"Our goal with this project was to update the residence so that it would be a more inviting space and more functional for IW clients who live there and the staff who support them," said James Bruno, VP, Special Projects at Curbio. "We really wanted to help transform Priscilla's House into a welcoming environment that they can proudly call home."

Curbio was founded in 2017 to help people get more out of their most valuable asset: their home. As a rapidly growing home improvement company, Curbio has established giving back to housing-related causes as a corporate priority. IW is the first beneficiary of this cause through the refurbishment of Priscilla's House.

"As a growing company, Curbio has a responsibility to give back to the communities we operate in. When the opportunity to update IW Priscilla's House presented itself, I knew that it was a perfect fit. When we have the opportunity to use our skills as a home improvement business to help our community, we welcome it," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "I couldn't be more excited for the residents, staff, and volunteers of IW Priscilla's House to be able to enjoy their new space."

IW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter, supportive housing, essential needs, and employment programs to over 35,000 residents of Montgomery County, MD every year. IW Priscilla's House is one of two permanent housing facilities for women that IW operates as a part of their supportive housing programming throughout the county.

"The team at Curbio has been incredibly generous with the time and resources they have dedicated to transforming IW Priscilla's House. We are so excited to unveil this beautiful new space that our residents, staff, and volunteers will get to enjoy," said Courtney Hall, IW Chief Executive Officer. "Curbio's work has not only made the space more practical, but also more inviting and pleasant to be in, which will make a world of difference for our clients. We are incredibly thankful to Curbio for making this possible."

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

About Interfaith Works

Interfaith Works (IW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, supportive housing, essential needs, and employment programs to over 35,000 residents of Montgomery County, MD, every year. Its mission is to support its neighbors in need by providing vital services and a pathway to greater stability. IW's clients and residents are served by 149 trained and professional staff members, as well as 7,000 volunteers annually.

