James Scott Farrin Named to "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" 2023 'Best Law Firms' List, 8th Straight Year*

Peer-based recognition signals a "combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal experience." President and CEO James S. Farrin calls it an honor to be recognized for dedication to clients.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest firms in North Carolina, has been named to the 2023 edition of the "U.S. News – Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' annual national ranking list, its 8th consecutive year being honored.* Last year, the firm recovered more than $155 million in total compensation for over 4,800 clients.** According to "U.S. News – Best Lawyers," "Firms that receive a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas."



(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr) (PRNewswire)

The firm again achieved a Tier 1 ranking (the highest) in the Raleigh metropolitan area for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants. In addition, the firm ranked for Litigation – Insurance in Raleigh . More than 15,000 law firms throughout the United States across about 75 national practice areas were reviewed for this year's awards.



Recognition by "U.S. News – Best Lawyers" is based upon peer review and client feedback. Each year, "U.S. News & World Report" magazine and the "Best Lawyers" publication collect and analyze data that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from respected attorneys, and additional information provided by the law firms as part of the formal submission process.



James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "Our goal is always to compassionately provide the highest quality legal services to our clients. We're honored to receive this recognition from our peers for our dedication to our clients as it means we're making a difference in our clients' lives."



At least one lawyer from the firm must be listed on the 2023 edition of "Best Lawyers in America" for the practice to qualify for a 'Best Law Firms' ranking. In all, eight attorneys from the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin were recognized on the "U.S. News" 2023 'Best Lawyers' list:*

All eight attorneys were recognized on the "U.S. News" 'Best Lawyers' list in 2022 and all are Partners at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin .*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*For more information regarding the standards for inclusion, visit: www.usnews.com and www.bestlawyers.com

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin