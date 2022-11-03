NASA to Discuss Psyche Independent Review Board Results

WASHINGTON , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a community townhall at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Nov. 4, followed by a media teleconference at 1 p.m. to discuss the findings and recommendations of a report by the Psyche mission independent review board.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The board, initiated by NASA and the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California in July 2022, examined the causes of the Psyche mission missing its planned launch opportunity this year.

Members of the science community, academia, media, and public, are invited to join the discussion online.

Webinar number: 2761 352 6744

Password: NKzmyhr?522 (65969470 from phones)

Users must provide their first and last name and organization. To ask a question, please go to Psyche Townhall Questions, where people can submit questions or vote on questions submitted by others.

Following the townhall, NASA will host a media call. The teleconference audio will stream live at:

http://www.nasa.gov/live

Briefing participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator for Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Washington

Lori Glaze , division director for Planetary Sciences, NASA Headquarters

Laurie Leshin , director, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Tom Young , chair, Independent Review Board

For dial-in information, media must send their name, affiliation, and phone number to Alana Johnson at alana.r.johnson@nasa.gov no later than two hours before the event.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA