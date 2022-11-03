Over $47.4 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week, with Toys, Overstock Merchandise and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 600,000 lots sold last week through HiBid.com in 1,543 online-only and webcast auctions. In all, the site facilitated the sale of over $47.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets from October 24th-30th. Thousands of lots are currently open for bidding on HiBid, with auctions featuring huge toy sets, die-cast toy cars and trucks, rare coins, baseball cards, electronics, housewares, appliances, and an incredible range of returned merchandise, government surplus items, and unclaimed property.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 3rd-9th, 2022 , HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $47,435,513

Lots Sold: 596,633

Online-Only Auctions: 1,417

Webcast Auctions: 126

Average Bidders Per Day: 997,635

Average Bids Per Day: 1.6 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 20th-November 6th

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc.

View Auction Items

General Merchandise Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 27th-November 10th

Seller: ATX Auction Houston

View Auction Items

Local Pickup Customer Returns Auctions

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 31st-November 3rd

Seller: The NR Group, Inc.

View Auction Items

5th Edward "Duane" Hertz's Toy Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: November 6th

Seller: Rowley's Auction Service

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

