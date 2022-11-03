Unum HR Connect Delivers Record Growth to Simplify Benefits Administration For More Employers

Erin Casey named new head of digital platforms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM) marked a milestone month in September with a record number of employers choosing Unum HR Connect to help save time when managing employee benefits. Unum HR Connect is just one of the digital tools at Unum designed to address emerging needs in today's dynamic employee benefits space.

Erin Casey (PRNewswire)

"We are increasing our investments and expanding the number and quality of our digital partnerships," says Michael Simonds, executive vice president, chief operating officer at Unum. "To lead this growth, we are very excited to have Erin Casey join us in the newly formed role of vice president of digital platforms. "We are fortunate to have a leader with Erin's product, technology, and marketplace experience."

Before joining Unum, Casey was the digital ecosystem and partner management lead at Guardian.

About Unum HR Connect:

Unum HR Connect syncs employee data, benefits enrollment and leave absences from leading human resource information systems (HRIS) to help deliver faster and more accurate support. The digital benefits platform:

Integrates employee benefits data directly into a company's HRIS

Streamlines enrollment and incorporates medical questions on demand

Simplifies prior manual tasks, including billing, benefit plan set-up and management

Consolidates a company's benefits-related tasks within their HR system

Syncs information on employee absences, in addition to paid and job-protected leave in compliance with the Family Medical Leave Act and other federal, state and local regulations

About Unum Group

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500® company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unum Group