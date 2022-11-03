William Osler Health System in Canada scales into an enterprise imaging agreement with Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linköping, Sweden and Mississauga, ON – November 3, 2022 – International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) and William Osler Health System (Osler) have signed a contract to expand their orthopaedic solution to include radiology imaging, breast imaging, and Sectra's vendor-neutral archive (VNA), scaling into a new enterprise imaging agreement. This expansion will enable efficient workflows and collaboration to provide high-quality patient care across the Peel and North Etobicoke regions of Ontario, Canada.

Osler has three sites: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness. Together, they serve a total of 1.3 million people within their surrounding fast-growing communities. Nationally recognized for its commitment to patient safety, Osler is also Accredited with Exemplary Standing, the highest rating a Canadian hospital can receive from Accreditation Canada.



"We have used Sectra's orthopaedic solution for many years and are excited to start our journey toward unified medical imaging management. This consolidation into a single enterprise imaging platform will improve operational effectiveness, inter-departmental collaboration, and provide modern tools for medical imaging, which underpins so much of our clinical platform. It will also eliminate duplicative data entry across multiple systems and thus reduce the likelihood of error," says Steve Hall, Vice-President, Digital Transformation & Information Management at William Osler Health System.

With Sectra Enterprise Imaging, Osler will be able to access images from various diagnostic areas, which will increase teamwork across specialties. The new platform will also combine workflow, communication, and diagnostic features, enabling clinicians to read and report directly in one application, on-premises and/or remotely.



The contract, signed in October 2022, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription (Sectra One). This allows for scalability of the system as Osler's volumes grow and facilitates expansion into other specialties, such as digital pathology. Osler handles over 500,000 diagnostic imaging examinations per year.

"It is an honor to evolve Sectra's relationship with Osler. This expansion into enterprise imaging reflects the trust they have in Sectra's solution and our Canadian team to deliver exceptional support. I am confident that the solution will continue to provide efficiencies and introduce emerging technologies to Osler as they grow," says Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc.



Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Sectra has supported healthcare organizations in Canada since 2004 and opened its Canadian office in 2017 to increase its local presence. Sectra's radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS, has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for three consecutive years. Visit Sectra's website to find out more about Sectra in Canada.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About William Osler Health System and Foundation

William Osler Health System (Osler) is a hospital system which includes Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness and Etobicoke General Hospital, and serves 1.3 million residents of Brampton, Etobicoke and surrounding communities within the Central West region. Nationally recognized for its commitment to patient safety, Osler is also Accredited with Exemplary Standing, the highest rating a Canadian hospital can receive. Osler's emergency departments are among the busiest in Canada and its Mental Health Program is one of the largest in the province. William Osler Health System Foundation seeks to create a healthier community through giving by inspiring its communities to invest in exceptional health care close to home.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,

CEO and President Sectra AB,

46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh,

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,

46 (0)708 23 56 10

