National Securities Law Firm Investigating Olo, Inc. Over Alleged False/Misleading Statements Regarding Business Partnerships

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt APC (MLG) – a national law firm specializing in Securities Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Class Actions - informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) ("Olo" or the "Company") Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 28, 2022, to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the action.

Olo utilized a single key growth metric – active locations – to allegedly claim their company was growing. Olo provides software to restaurants to assist with online ordering and food-delivery coordination. On February 12, 2020, Olo announced a partnership with Subway Restaurants to enable more than 20,000 U.S.-based restaurants to handle digital orders from third-party entities such as Uber Eats or DoorDash. Olo then went public by an IPO in March 2021, offering its shares at $25 per share and opening trading at $32 per share.

However, Olo allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Subway had chosen to end its contract with Olo, stopping Olo's key growth metric in its tracks despite Olo's claims that they were experiencing growth. As a result of this stunted growth and these false/misleading statements, Olo's investors suffered major losses once the truth was revealed.

On August 11, 2022, Olo revealed that 2,500 Subway locations had begun to directly integrate with third-party marketplaces and the remaining 15,00 Subway locations would be removed from Olo's active locations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. On this news, the price of Olo common shares fell by approximately 36%, significantly damaging investors.

MLG Partner and lead attorney of the firm's Securities Litigation Practice Group Elaine S. Kusel remarks, "Our Practice Group is designed to protect investors from companies that attempt to manipulate the price of their shares and their reputation by withholding information. We hope to hold Olo accountable for its poor decisions in this matter."

