Dogtopia and Retired CSM Gretchen Evans Celebrate Successful Dogs Save Lives Campaign on Veterans Day

Two-Month Campaign Raised More than $150,000 to Support Dogtopia Foundation's Mission to Unite Service Dogs with Veterans in Need

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the national dog daycare franchise, is celebrating the success of its Dogs Save Lives initiative led by retired Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Gretchen Evans, recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2022 ESPYS. The campaign, which began on September 11 and fittingly culminates on Veterans Day (November 11), helped the brand's charitable arm, Dogtopia Foundation, gain new supporters and raise more than $150,000 to support its mission to provide service dogs for veterans in need.

"Gretchen has been an incredible ambassador for Dogs Save Lives, igniting a spark among the communities we serve to give back to the men and women who so bravely fought for our country," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "Every time I see someone wearing a Dogs Save Lives T-shirt or a news piece about Gretchen's journey, I'm reminded of how strong the Dogtopia network is and the power we have to change the world for good."

The two-month campaign included speaking engagements hosted by Dogtopia franchisees in select markets across the country, including Boise, Colorado Springs, Denver, Kansas, Sacramento and San Jose. At these fundraising events, Evans was able to share her personal experience with service dogs following a traumatic brain injury and nearly total hearing loss which ended her 27-year military career. Along with hundreds in attendance, local communities were exposed to Evans' impactful journey through print, television and radio interviews leading up to and following the events.

Dogtopia also touted Evans' story on the campaign website where supporters could purchase limited-edition Dogs Save Lives T-shirts to benefit the Dogtopia Foundation. The shirts were largely embraced by the Dogtopia franchise network and worn by employees, pet parents and community supporters who advocated for the cause. Given the success of the campaign, Dogtopia has decided to keep these limited-edition shirts available for a bit longer. Shirts can be purchased at https://dogtopiafoundation.org/dogssavelives/

"I am extremely moved by the way the Dogtopia network and dog-loving communities across the U.S. have come together to hear my story and help unite more service dogs with veterans in need," said Evans. "There are veterans across the country whose lives will be changed for the better because of this incredible campaign. Dogs really do save lives!"

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation's mission is to "enable dogs to positively change our world" and does this by supporting programs, research and initiatives focused around three worthy causes: Service Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs that foster the joy of reading, and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. 100 percent of all donations are given directly organizations that help returning veterans, young school children, and adults with autism reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

