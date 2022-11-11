Princess Cruises Black Friday Sale Offers Significant Savings on 2022 and 2023 Cruises to Destinations Worldwide

Book by November 30 for $1 Deposits, 60 Sailings Under $60 Per Day, and 100's More Under $100 Per Day (Per Guest)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For cruisers looking for a last-minute holiday vacation, or planning their spring or summer adventures, the Black Friday Sale from Princess Cruises has arrived. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, guests can choose from 60 sailings under $60 per day (per guest), and 100's more sailings under $100 per day (per guest), taking travelers to Alaska, the California Coast, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Europe.

In addition, guests booking through the sale can take advantage of $1 deposits, meaning those who reserve their sailings to worldwide destinations by Nov. 30 don't have to pay the remaining balance until 90 days before their trip, when deposits typically range between $100 - $800 at the time of booking.

Sample itineraries available in the 60 sailings under $60 per day include:

7-Day Mexican Riviera on Discovery Princess, our newest ship ( March 4, 2023 )

10-Day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean on Caribbean Princess ( March 12, 2023 )

14-Day Moroccan Passage on Sky Princess ( March 18, 2023 )

7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess ( March 19, 2023 )

5-Day Pacific Coastal on Majestic Princess ( April 30, 2023 )

Sample itineraries available in the 100's of sailings under $100 per day include:

18-Day Panama Canal – Ocean to Ocean on Emerald Princess ( April 16, 2023 )

7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Majestic Princess ( May 13, 2023 )

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage on Royal Princess ( May 13, 2023 )

12-Day British Isles with Portland (for Stonehenge) on Regal Princess ( May 20, 2023 )

7-Day Canada & New England on Emerald Princess ( Sept. 9, 2023 )

Additional information and general terms about limited time offers can be found at www.princess.com.

The $1 deposit offer does not apply to cruises sailing within 90 days of Nov. 30, 2022, and applies to full, standard deposits only. The Black Friday Sale starts at 12am PT on Nov. 22, 2022 and runs through Nov. 30, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda. It may not be combined with other offers or promotions. Suite category staterooms are not eligible for this offer.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

