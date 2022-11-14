CBAK Energy Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

--Net Revenues up 504% year over year in the third quarter –
DALIAN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were $57.7 million, an increase of 504% from $9.6 million for the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit was $3.5 million, representing an increase of 206%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from gross profit of $1.1 million for the same period of 2021.
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) was narrowed to $0.9 million from $3.0 million for the same period of 2021, reduced by 68.6%.
Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Our company managed to maintain a strong momentum in the growth of revenues in the third quarter of 2022. Our efforts to develop the electric vehicle ("EV") & light electric vehicle("LEV") market have achieved noticeable progress. Our revenues contributed from the EV & LEV market in the third quarter grew by 413% compared to the same period in 2021. Our strategic partnership with JinPeng Group, one of China's biggest LEV manufacturers, and its EV manufacturing unit, Jemmell, brings our battery products to an increasing number of electric vehicles. With our cooperation with more EV/LEV manufacturers, we anticipate to see our products be applied to more electric vehicles and revenues from this market segment grow at a faster pace."
Mr. Li continued: "We are also glad to see that there is an increasing global demand for green energy, which substantially boost our energy storage business. We believe that our clients with businesses all over the world will keep a strong demand for our battery products in the near future."
Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "In the first nine months of 2022, we managed to achieve a year-over-year increase of 681% in revenues to $194 million. During this period, revenues from our battery business grew by 168% to $66.6 million as compared to the same period of 2021, of which revenues from the LEV/EV sector have posted a strong increase of 341%. Given the strong demand for our battery products, we are very positive about our growth and development in the near term."
Third Quarter of 2022 Business Highlights & Recent Developments
- In August 2022, CBAK Energy announced a strategic partnership agreement with Welson Power, a China-based new energy company that has a broad sales network in India, to sell CBAK Energy's model 32140 batteries in the Indian market.
- In September 2022, CBAK Energy announced that it obtained a battery order worth of approximately EUR 28.4 million ($27.8 million) from a leading European provider of heating, cooling and renewable energy systems. This new order will bring the total order value that CBAK Energy has received from the Customer in 2022 to approximately EUR 59.6 million.
Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results
Net revenues were $57.7 million, an increase of 504% from $9.6 million for the same period of 2021. This was driven mostly by strong sales of high-power lithium batteries as well as from sales of materials for use in manufacturing lithium battery, a new operating segment as a result of the acquisition of Zhejiang Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd ("Hitrans") in November 2021. The table below breaks down our net revenues by segment, and further breaks down the battery segment by end application and the materials segment by product type.
Net Revenues by End-product Applications
2021
Third
Quarter
2022
Quarter
% Change
Segment 1
High power lithium batteries used in:
Uninterruptible supplies
$9,335
$24,680
164 %
Light electric vehicles
227
1,146
404 %
Electric vehicles
-
20
-
Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries
-
-
-
9,562
25,846
170 %
Segment 2
Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery cell
Precursor
Cathode
-
-
20,681
11,195
-
-
-
31,876
-
Total
$9,562
$57,722
504 %
Cost of revenues was $54.3 million, an increase of 544% from $8.4 million for the same period of 2021. This was in line with the increased net revenues.
Gross profit was $3.5 million, representing an increase of 206% from $1.1 million in the same period of 2021. Gross Margin was 6%, a decrease of 6% from 12% in the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross profits was primarily due to the increase in raw material prices and the fact that our materials segment has a lower profit margin.
Total operating expenses were $4.9 million, an increase of 14.8% from $4.3 million in the same period of 2021. Most of the increase in all expense categories was the revenue growth and was largely attributable to an increase in headcount as result of the acquisition of Hitrans and additional hires in our new facility in Nanjing.
- Research and development expenses were $2.4 million, an increase of 31% from $1.8 million for the same period of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million, an increase of 64% from $0.5 million for the same period of 2021.
- General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million, a decrease of 14% from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021.
- Recovery of doubtful accounts was $0.2 million, compared to $0.2 million for the same period of 2021.
Operating loss was $1.5 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021, representing a decrease of 53.3%.
Finance income, net was $0.7 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2021, representing an increase of 433%.
Change in fair value of warrants was $0.9 million, compared to $23.0 million for the same period of 2021. The change in the fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price movement.
Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $290, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $20.0 million for the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted loss per share were both nil. In comparison, basic and diluted income per share for the same period of 2021 were both $0.23.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In $ except for number of shares)
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,357,875
4,045,329
Pledged deposits
18,996,749
37,591,281
Trade and bills receivable, net
49,907,129
21,902,180
Inventories
30,133,340
52,709,868
Prepayments and other receivables
12,746,990
5,457,532
Receivables from former subsidiary
2,263,955
6,341,988
Amount due from non-controlling interest, current
125,883
112,424
Amount due from related party
472,061
210,796
Income tax recoverable
47,189
56,251
Investment in sales-type lease, net
790,516
815,013
Total current assets
122,841,687
129,242,662
Property, plant and equipment, net
90,042,773
88,154,577
Construction in progress
27,343,092
15,839,191
Long-term investments, net
712,930
917,768
Prepaid land use right- non current
13,797,230
12,081,968
Intangible assets, net
1,961,739
1,383,789
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,968,032
571,851
Investment in sales-type lease, net
838,528
317,279
Amount due from non-controlling interest, non-current
62,941
56,212
Deferred tax assets, net
1,403,813
1,175,624
Goodwill
1,645,232
1,470,904
Total assets
$
262,617,997
$
251,211,825
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payable
$
65,376,212
$
70,532,360
Short-term bank loans
8,811,820
17,573,866
Other short-term loans
4,679,122
3,482,583
Accrued expenses and other payables
22,963,700
19,602,212
Payables to former subsidiaries, net
326,507
368,772
Deferred government grants, current
3,834,481
1,613,838
Product warranty provisions
127,837
104,053
Operating lease liability, current
801,797
304,574
Finance lease liability, current
-
1,173,589
Warrants liability
5,846,000
1,147,000
Total current liabilities
112,767,476
115,902,847
Deferred government grants, non-current
6,189,196
5,809,485
Operating lease liability
876,323
120,101
Product warranty provision
1,900,429
1,776,912
Total liabilities
121,733,424
123,609,345
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 88,849,222
88,849
89,135
Donated shares
14,101,689
14,101,689
Additional paid-in capital
241,946,362
243,053,288
Statutory reserves
1,230,511
1,230,511
Accumulated deficit
(122,498,259)
(121,248,906)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,489,017
(12,382,483)
137,358,169
124,843,234
Less: Treasury shares
(4,066,610)
(4,066,610)
Total shareholders' equities
133,291,559
120,776,624
Non-controlling interests
7,593,014
6,825,856
Total of equities
140,884,573
127,602,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
262,617,997
251,211,825
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In $ except for number of shares)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net revenues
$
9,562,190
57,721,692
$
24,867,393
$
194,267,650
Cost of revenues
(8,430,808)
(54,261,244)
(20,798,931)
(179,955,540)
Gross profit
1,131,382
3,460,448
4,068,462
14,312,110
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(1,815,756)
(2,385,591)
(3,344,817)
(7,998,181)
Sales and marketing expenses
(510,386)
(834,501)
(1,262,999)
(2,361,839)
General and administrative expenses
(2,158,183)
(1,866,055)
(5,823,560)
(6,556,944)
Recovery of (provision for) doubtful accounts
178,897
142,966
437,475
(68,651)
Total operating expenses
(4,305,428)
(4,943,181)
(9,993,901)
(16,985,615)
Operating loss
(3,174,046)
(1,482,733)
(5,925,439)
(2,673,505)
Finance income, net
129,340
687,345
174,442
71,869
Other income (expenses), net
69,970
(991,352)
1,619,194
(1,165,094)
Impairment of non-marketable equity securities
(43)
-
(690,585)
-
Change in fair value of warrants
22,998,000
936,000
57,174,000
4,699,000
Income (loss) before income tax
20,023,221
(850,740)
52,351,612
932,270
Income tax credit (expenses)
-
2,012
-
(84,230)
Net income (loss)
20,023,221
(848,728)
52,351,612
848,040
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-
(3,487)
848,438
(21,995)
401,313
Net income (loss) attributable to
$
20,019,734
(290)
$
52,329,617
$
1,249,353
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Net income (loss)
20,023,221
(848,728)
52,351,612
848,040
– Foreign currency translation adjustment
243,258
(8,925,745)
1,473,992
(15,620,472)
Comprehensive income (loss)
20,266,479
(9,774,473)
53,825,604
(14,772,432)
Less: Comprehensive loss (income)
(3,404)
1,632,419
(16,024)
1,150,285
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable
$
20,263,075
(8,142,054)
$
53,809,580
$
(13,622,147)
Income (Loss) per share
– Basic
$
0.23
$
0.00
*
$
0.60
$
0.01
– Diluted
$
0.23
$
0.00
*
$
0.60
$
0.01
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
– Basic
88,419,998
88,996,692
87,043,490
88,900,977
– Diluted
88,709,210
89,996,692
87,349,010
88,923,265
*
Less than $0.01 per share
