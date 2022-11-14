A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line, Humboldt Family Farms

New initiative touts the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis Humboldt County has to offer – directly to your door

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Humboldt Family Farms launches a line of the world's best Cannabis, hand-curated and grown in sunshine by a collaboration of legacy craft farmers from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. Available for direct-to-home delivery through online ordering, Humboldt Family Farms offers premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls – all 100% grown in Humboldt County.

When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.

"We are thrilled to bring consumers our line of premium craft Cannabis and brands grown by legacy farmers," says Scott Vasterling, Founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "Our network of dedicated farmers has made a huge impact on this fast-growing category over generations. Beyond providing exceptional 100% Humboldt-derived Cannabis, we saw a need to offer consumers direct access to comprehensive terpene profiles so they can better select the flavors and effects that benefit them the most."

Humboldt Family Farms' initial product offerings include:

The farmers behind Humboldt Family Farms have taken offering the premium experience of their products to the next level, curating individual Spotify playlists to pair with each product. Each mix was hand-selected – just like the product – to match the spirit and intent of its corresponding product.

In addition to the standing line of products, Humboldt Family Farms wants to make it easy to try new premium strains direct from Humboldt County farms, which is why they've created the Private Reserve VIP List. The Private Reserve VIP List is a club offering exclusive access to premium small lot grows. Commitment-free, consumers get first dibs on new offerings quarterly, which include up to 1 oz of the ultimate collection of legacy strains and exclusive small lot grows from the region. Interested consumers can join the Private Reserve VIP List by visiting humboldtfamilyfarms.com/#VIP.

For more information, or to purchase Cannabis direct from Humboldt County farmers, visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.

Humboldt Family Farms offers the world's best Cannabis and Brands from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. – hand-curated and grown in sunshine by legacy farmers to provide optimum effect. Humboldt County's best farmers have come together to deliver the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis directly to your door. For more information visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.

