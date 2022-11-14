Deckers Brands Recognized on Investor's Business Daily's List of 100 Best ESG Companies for 2022

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories has been selected by Investor's Business Daily® (IBD) as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2022.

"Doing good and doing great are part of our core values," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is exemplified through our actions to make progress toward our Sustainable Development Goals, doing good for our communities where we live and where we operate, while at the same time delivering exceptional business performance."

This recognition reflects the evaluation of U.S.-traded public companies based on a combination of both an environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability score created by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate, and each company's IBD Composite Rating. Public companies that made the list combine high Dow Jones sustainability scores with superior IBD technical and fundamental stock ratings.

To determine the 2022 100 Best ESG Companies list, IBD started with companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability scores created by Dow Jones Newswires, for the U.S.-traded companies that it tracks. The list was narrowed, including by removing non-public companies and companies with stock prices below $10 a share or those that lacked sufficient data to create an Investor's Business Daily Composite rating. Of the remaining names, the 100 companies with the highest Investor's Business Daily Composite Rating were named to the list. To break any ties, a company's Relative Strength Rating and then EPS Rating were used if needed. For further reference on how this list was compiled, please see IBD's 100 Best ESG Companies For 2022.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

