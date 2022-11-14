Domino's® Shows Appreciation for Customers with 50% Off Pizza Deal

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November is a time to give thanks, and what better way for Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, to show its appreciation of customers than to offer half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through Nov. 20?

Domino’s is showing customers just how much they are appreciated by offering them a great deal. Today through Nov. 20, all menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off! (PRNewswire)

"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support. "The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino's customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less."

Domino's 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering channels:

dominos.com ) Domino's website (

Domino's ordering apps for iPad ® , iPhone ® and Android ™

Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

Customers can order any size pizza on any crust, with any toppings, as part of Domino's half off deal. Domino's offers more than 20 toppings, a dozen different veggies and proteins, as well as five types of crust. Domino's features 12 specialty pizzas, ranging from the savory MeatZZa and Philly Cheese Steak pizzas, to lighter options like the Pacific Veggie or Spinach and Feta pizzas on a crunchy thin crust! Looking to spice up pizza night? Domino's Buffalo Chicken pizza is the perfect choice!

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino's Pizza