Hyundai Motor Group Signs MoU with Nusantara Capital City Authority to Establish Ecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority (Indonesia: Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, OIKN) to work together to establish an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Indonesia. The MoU was conducted during the B20 summit at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Indonesia.

The MoU signing was attended by Jaiwon Shin, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility Division, with Indonesian government officials, including Bambang Susantono, Head of the Nusantara Capital City Authority.

The MoU aims to introduce AAM as part of a smart mobility ecosystem in the new capital city that Indonesia is working to establish. The Group plans to develop a roadmap and review the concept of consolidated mobility for ground and air while carrying out an AAM demonstration project and test flights.

"Implementing advanced air mobility in Nusantara is in line with OIKN's spirit of being a 'living laboratory' in Indonesia, open to creating a culture of new learning, working and lifestyle," said Bambang Susantono, Head of the Capital City Nusantara Authority. "We value Hyundai Motor Group's cooperation in developing Nusantara as a smart and sustainable city."

Indonesia, which is the largest aviation market in Southeast Asia, consists of more than 18,000 islands, making it difficult to develop land transportation. In addition, there is a movement to actively introduce a smart mobility ecosystem in the process of relocating the capital.

The Group expects to help improve the mobility of islanders by efficiently building an AAM ecosystem that utilizes Indonesia's high-level aviation infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The Group also plans to build a global AAM ecosystem beyond the SEA region based on its achievements in Indonesia.

