Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTY™ line

The Dolphin LIBERTY™ line is the new generation of cordless robotic pool cleaning with revolutionary new technologies for increased efficiency and ease of use

KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytronics (TASE: MTRN), the global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTY™ line of robotic pool cleaners, as well as other revolutionary technologies at the upcoming Piscine Global show at Eurexpo Lyon, November 15-18, 2022, in Hall 4, stand 4C36 and 4C42.

Product demonstrations at the Maytronics booth will run throughout the show.

"With the new LIBERTY™ models we managed to bring pool owners a robot with Maytronics' high standard of cleaning performance, and an unparalleled cordless experience. We are proud to continue to demonstrate our leading innovative capabilities, which are the core of the technological edge our products have preserved for many years." said Maytronics' CEO Sharon Goldenberg.

The company will also introduce the Dolphin Wave 90i, a new IoT connected Dolphin Wave robotic cleaner for commercial pools. While the 2022 show features the global premiere of Maytronics' new line of cordless robotic pool cleaners, exciting demos of Maytronics Poolside Connect™ solution for cable-free pool cleaning will also be showcased.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE: MTRN) was established in 1983 and is a global leader in the swimming pool industry. The company specializes in innovative and technology-oriented solutions for swimming pool maintenance, including robotic pool cleaners, pool safety products, water treatment solutions, etc.

Maytronics' leading product, the Dolphin robotic pool cleaner, is a globally known brand that has been setting new industry standards for technology innovation, design, and reliability. With its leading filtration system, sensors, and sophisticated navigation software, the Dolphin robotic pool cleaners are delivering the brand promise of exceptional pool water, for the pure enjoyment of pool owners.

The company operates globally through 5 subsidiaries in the US, France, Germany, Spain and Australia, and is engaged in long-term collaborations with over 100 distributors in 65+ countries, ensuring full support for its customers.

