Together with EASE: IEHP Partners to Promote Awareness and Early Childhood Detection of Diabetes

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Diabetes Month, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and EASE T1D have partnered to spread awareness about Type 1 diabetes and the detection of the chronic health condition in children. Together, the two organizations will actively distribute and promote educational material and work to connect the community with supportive resources.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the frequency of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in young people is a growing clinical and public health concern. While Type 2 diabetes is preventable, Type 1 diabetes is not.

Type 1 diabetes is characterized by deficient insulin production and requires daily doses of the key hormone that converts glucose into energy. Diabetes has the potential to damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves, according to the World Health Organization.

EASE T1D is the joint effort of two mothers, Debbie George and Michelle Thornburg, who have children with Type 1 (T1D) diabetes. Through their more than 25 years of combined experience, they have come to recognize areas of significant need and have joined forces to apply their knowledge as parents of young diabetics through Education, Awareness, Support and Empowerment (EASE).

"The goal of EASE T1D is to raise public awareness of what Type 1 diabetes is and the onset symptoms," said Debbie George, who co-founded EASE T1D. "So many times, children go undiagnosed because a parent thought it was a simple virus."

"Excessive thirst, frequent urination, weakness and weight loss are the top four symptoms," added George. "And because there are so many illnesses these symptoms could be attributed to, awareness is critical."

The non-profit group is also active in shaping state law, recently partnering with Poison lead singer and reality TV star Bret Michaels – diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 6 years old – in support of California's Senate Bill 97, which requires Type 1 diabetes information to be available on the California Department of Education's website and to be distributed to parents and guardians of K-12 students.

The bill was signed into law in October 2021 as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $123.9 billion K-12 package.

"Empowering parents and guardians with this information is a great step in extending preventive health care services to our community," said Dr. Wada, IEHP's chief medical officer. "This partnership will help us to fill in the gaps and truly meet our members where they are."

To learn more about EASE T1D, visit EASET1D.org.

