Banked adds investment and bank partners furthering development and expansion of its global Pay by Bank network

Fintech company aiming to be the leading provider of alternatives to traditional payment methods furthers its commitment to the US market

LONDON

,

Nov. 15, 2022

/PRNewswire/ -- Banked Ltd ("Banked"), the

London

-based fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, today announced that it has raised over

$15 million

in a Series A extension round, led by global software investor Insight Partners. The investment round was supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked's traction and distinct approach to building a Pay by Bank global network. Newly announced commercial partner and global payments firm Rapyd also participated in the round.

(PRNewswire)

The extension came as a result of an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year that was led by Bank of America. This latest infusion of capital brings Banked's total investment raised to date to over $50 million and includes the participation of new global investors supporting the company's expansion into new geographies with a focus on the U.S.

Insight Partners is an experienced investor in the open banking space, having previously invested in Tink AB which was acquired by VISA last year. The growth and expansion adds to the major partnership Banked announced earlier in the year with Bank of America. In a demonstration of Banked's commitment to the US and as a signal for how important the country will be to its future strategy, Banked opened an office in Palo Alto, California and CEO Brad Goodall has relocated from London to lead this expansion.

Banked now has close to 100 staff and is growing at a time when many fintech rivals and the industry at large have been put under huge pressure to consolidate. This is due to increasing merchant demand and accelerated interest by banks to play a role in the expansion and commercialisation of real time payment rails globally.

"Pay by Bank is taking off globally. Leading banks recognise the significant opportunity it presents to improve the end-customer experience and merchant value proposition. This is supported by increasing merchant demand driving use cases for Pay by Bank in the enterprise B2B and B2C space. There is a queue forming to be part of the new payment network and to help shape its future with a seat at the table. Banked has a unique partnership model which relies on global go-to-market partners in the shape of banks, PSPs and technology platforms. This means we have had to build real depth and capability in areas such as risk and compliance, security, consumer protection, platform scalability and most importantly feature rich user experiences for our partners and their clients and customers. Banked has been heads down building products and partnerships for four years and it is exciting to be launching markets globally at pace now."

- Brad Goodall, Banked : CEO

Of the new investors, Goodall says, "Insight Partners is an amazing global firm with such strength in the payments and fintech space. To increase our share price in this current market with overwhelming demand from investors, I couldn't be happier to have Insight onboard to build what is a multibillion-dollar opportunity. I am also excited that Citi, NAB and Rapyd are joining as it shows that Banked has real strength in working with the biggest and best banks and payment firms in the world."

"Banked has a huge ambition and we believe they have built the team and product to tackle such an exciting opportunity in payments. There are many ways to approach the problem, and Banked's unique strategy in partnering with commercial banks and payment service providers, as well as their product capabilities, stood out to us."

- Byron Lichtenstein, Insight Partners

Founded in 2018, Banked is aiming to become the leading provider of alternatives to card payment methods. Unlike other mainstream global payment methods, users do not need to create an account or pass any login information to Banked – they simply choose their existing bank at checkout and are securely connected to their mobile banking app to biometrically authenticate the purchase. Total checkout time for a first-time user is under 30 seconds and no financial details are shared with Banked, which boosts security. For merchants, costs are significantly lower and transactions take place in real time and settle instantly. The market for Pay by Bank payments is growing rapidly. Recent research by Allied Market Research predicts the market will reach $43 billion by 2026 in Europe alone. Banked has established consumer appeal by building a brand, a best-in-class user experience and instant refunds. It has also added incentives including a reward programme with British Airways.

About Banked

Banked is the architect of a new global payment network offering a real alternative to the card schemes. Consumers now have a way to pay without entering financial data and connecting directly with their mobile banking app. There is no need to create an account, no financial details are shared, authorisation is biometric, and the merchant receives the funds in real time and in full. Fees are up to 90% lower than the traditional payment methods and fraud is virtually eliminated which should help promote lower prices for consumers. Banked also enables businesses to drive customer engagement and loyalty with incentives and rewards integrated into the payment experience.

For more information, visit www.banked.com

About Insight

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

