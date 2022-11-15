ERGATTA RELEASES VORTEX, A NEW MULTIPLAYER CENTERED AROUND CALIBRATED COMPETITION

The latest game release levels the playing field and enables engaging competition for members across all skill sets, expanding Ergatta's suite of interactive, personalized workout games

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Vortex. Engaging, personalized, and fun, Vortex calibrates each workout to the member's individual fitness level to provide a level-playing field within a larger competitive environment. Ergatta is the first connected fitness company that lets members compete against anyone at any fitness level – from beginners to professional athletes and celebrity fans of the brand, including Colin Kaepernick. Ergatta's offerings are powered by its advanced Calibrated Competition technology, which levels the playing field by scoring members based on how hard they work relative to their unique Intensity Zones, opposed to a direct speed.

Similar to the experience of playing handicapped golf, Vortex scores members using both their effort in the round and their measured fitness level. The combination of these two factors allows members to play competitive and enjoyable rounds with people of differing fitness abilities. Normally, if an average player did a traditional race against a professional athlete, the experience would be demotivating, short and predictable. However, Ergatta's patent-pending Calibrated Competition scoring system enables competitive gameplay that spans ability levels. Members playing Vortex strive to beat the competition by collecting more tokens than their opponents during time-based intervals. Each members' split time, relative to their fitness level and past performances, informs how many tokens they collect in a given stroke. Their stroke rate then controls how frequently they can draw in tokens. Throughout the game, there are Bonus Rounds that encourage all-out effort with tokens worth double to increase workout intensity.

"This launch of Vortex is a monumental moment for Ergatta as we continue to take steps toward our vision of offering a varied, ever-expanding suite of workout games that are personalized to the member, beautifully designed, and deliver an entertaining, enjoyable workout," said Tom Aulet, Co-founder and CEO of Ergatta. "I'm particularly excited about Vortex not just because it levels the playing field with the competition, but because it introduces some real strategy: there really are different ways to win. Vortex is so much more than just another game; it is a truly innovative experience at the intersection of fitness and gaming."

Vortex offers an entirely new way to compete and features elevated, dynamic graphics that put the user in the center of the action. Since Vortex workouts adapt to a rower's fitness progression, members will be motivated to keep coming back to climb the rankings and beat their competitors. Today, Ergatta released Vortex with dozens of rounds available to play, each with varying interval lengths and intensities. More will continue to be released each week.

The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased on www.ergatta.com . It is available throughout the United States, UK and Ireland, with additional international markets launching later this year.

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

