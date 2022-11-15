Frontera To Host Investor Open House On November 15, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"' or the "Company") will host an Investor Open House for analysts, investors, shareholders and bondholders today from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Col time, Frontera at its office at Calle 110 N° 9 – 25 Piso 16, Bogotá, Colombia. Members of Frontera's executive team will provide in-depth presentations and answer questions on Frontera's strategy and key initiatives, operations and production, Colombia and Ecuador exploration, development and reserves, transportation and marketing, midstream business, Guyana exploration, sustainability efforts and finance initiatives.

The event will be webcast for those who cannot attend in person. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should pre-register using the following link: https://app.webinar.net/r/nLzjZz46qB1

The presentation for today's Investor Open House can be accessed from the Company's website via the following link: https://www.fronteraenergy.ca/.

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

