Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on December 1, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, December 1, 2022, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

