VCA Animal Hospitals Highlights Support for its People, Pets and the Planet in New Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent years have tested our collective limits while also shining a light on the connections that bring us together. VCA Animal Hospitals has long committed to caring for pets, our Associates and the communities our hospital teams serve. Today, VCA launches its fourth Impact Report, Joy of Caring, detailing how its 35,000-plus Associates are caring for the future of veterinary medicine by empowering thriving people, supporting a healthy planet and ensuring pet well-being.

"Veterinary medicine is filled with joy—celebrating a colleague who passed an exam, reveling in the excitement of seeing a dog you've been caring for since it was a puppy, helping your community in times of need. Our teams' joy in caring for pets spills over into how we show up in our communities, for our clients and each other," said Todd Lavender, DVM, President, VCA Animal Hospitals. "I'm incredibly proud of our teams who cared for more pets in 2021 than any year prior – more than 4.5 million. We accomplished a lot in the last year, and I'm energized by the impact we can deliver together in the years ahead."

In the Impact Report, readers will learn how VCA has and continues to improve veterinary medicine—for today's and tomorrow's patients and veterinary professionals. Whether it's improving access to veterinary care for underserved communities or providing mental health and well-being support and resources for our Associates, VCA is working to create A Better World for Pets™ and all who care for them.

"We're surrounded each day by people who care deeply and are extremely talented, and all have come together to care for pets and the people who love them," said Kimberly West, Vice President for Corporate Affairs, VCA Animal Hospitals. "Caring for our Associates and empowering them to make the impact they do is at the center of what we do. Our Associates put our scale to work for good, helping communities respond and recover from natural disasters and other hardships. Together, we raised thousands of dollars to support animal welfare organizations on the front lines of flooding, fires and hurricanes. We have a responsibility to our people, pets and communities, and I'm excited by the opportunities to make an even bigger difference in the year ahead."

To read Joy of Caring, visit: https://vcaimpact2021.com.

