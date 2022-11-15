WorldHotels™ Launches in Canada with Nine Properties Across Luxury, Elite and Crafted Collections

Well-respected Canadian hotel company Prestige Hotels & Resorts brings nine British Columbia properties to WorldHotels Portfolio

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels announced today the launch of the WorldHotels brand in Canada with the introduction of nine hotels across the Luxury, Elite and Crafted Collections. The properties are all owned by Prestige Hotels & Resorts, which was started by the Huber family nearly 30 years ago and features some of the finest upscale properties across British Columbia. With this expansion, travelers in Canada can now experience the WorldHotels brand, which delivers memorable experiences and offers impeccable service in some of the world's finest locations.

(PRNewsfoto/WorldHotels) (PRNewswire)

"This expansion into Canada is monumental for the WorldHotels brand and we're thrilled to be joining with Prestige Hotels & Resorts, such a well-respected Canadian hotel company," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "Each of these nine properties captures the spirit of its location and brings something special and unique to our collection. We see tremendous opportunity for growth throughout Canada and these hotels set the stage perfectly for the expansion of our brand across the country."

The nine hotels are some of British Columbia's finest, with all offering superior service and the extra amenities that set these properties above the rest, such as complimentary bikes or e-bikes, sporting equipment, beach toys and board games to help guests enjoy the beauty surrounding each property. These exceptional hotels will cater to the unique needs and preferences of today's sophisticated traveler:

Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke, Luxury Collection: This full-service, oceanfront resort in the seaside community of Sooke offers two onsite dining experiences and a seasonal cafe, along with an extensive local and international award-winning wine list, room service, an athletic club with ocean views, wellness spa, indoor pool and hot tub, licensed firetables with ocean views, and indoor and outdoor convention, banquet and meeting facilities, with full catering services. Guests looking for something extraordinary will love The Pacific Penthouse. Located on the top floor of the resort, this exquisite penthouse offers more than 1,920 square feet of indoor living space and an additional 1,700 square feet of private outdoor space, with two master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.





Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm, Luxury Collection : Located on the banks of a nature estuary with unobstructed views of Shuswap Lake and Bastion Mountains, the Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm offers an upscale, yet comfortable experience. Located just blocks from downtown's shopping and dining offerings, the resort features 120 guest rooms, many with lake views and private balconies. The resort has two outstanding dining options, meeting and convention space, and resort amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, outdoor hot tub, onsite spa and salon, arcade and athletic club.





Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George, Elite Collection: With a local flair and first-class service, the Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George offers guests a unique experience with all the desired amenities, including several onsite restaurants, casino, billiards room, swimming pool, waterslide and hot tub. Business travelers will appreciate the business center, fitness area, and meeting spaces. Centrally located just minutes from pristine forests and lakes, and outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and golf, this resort offers visitors a memorable experience in one of the world's finest locations.





Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson, Elite Collection: With its scenic waterfront location, the Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson offers guests the opportunity to relax in the resort's greenspace and enjoy the view of the Kootenay lake and Selkirk mountains. Onsite dining options include a restaurant and lounge as well as a café, and the resort offers outstanding amenities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, meeting and event space and a full menu of services at the relaxing Mountain Waters Spa, along with a marina and water activities near the hotel.





Prestige Beach House Kelowna, Crafted Collection: Situated directly across from Kelowna's famous Hot Sands Beach and just two blocks from the main downtown hub, the Prestige Beach House Kelowna is an ideal hotel for both leisure and business needs. With a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, restaurant and several meeting spaces, the property captures the spirit of the Kelowna .





Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort, Crafted Collection: Sitting just minutes from the world-famous hot springs pools in the beautiful village of Radium Hot Springs , the Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort offers the most breathtaking mountain views, making it an ideal choice for any getaway, extended vacation or business trip. Perfect for those interested in exploring the area golf courses, wildlife and outdoor activities, the hotel's amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness room, restaurant, lounge, and meeting and banquet facilities.





Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort, Crafted Collection: With two vintage rail cars converted into designer luxury suites, this Crafted hotel appeals to guests who crave creativity and ingenuity. The Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort features two exceptional restaurants, as well as an onsite salon, spa, indoor swimming pool, hot tub and athletic center, and meeting and event space to accommodate up to 500 people.





Prestige Kamloops Hotel, Crafted Collection: This fully renovated hotel is considered one of the best hotels in Kamloops and provides easy access to all the attractions and amenities that this lively city has to offer. Amenities include a swimming pool, waterslide, hot tub, fitness center, meeting space and a brand-new restaurant. Whether guests enjoy shopping, skiing at Sun Peaks Resort, or outdoor pursuits like golf, hiking, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, the Prestige Kamloops Hotel provides seamless, expert service.





Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland, Crafted Collection: Nestled between the Monashee and Selkirk mountain ranges of beautiful British Columbia , Rossland is the perfect destination for the outdoor enthusiast, and the Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland offers everything guests need to enjoy this unique location. Guests can relax in the hot tub, be entertained in the arcade and dine in the onsite restaurant and lounge, including a patio with lovely valley views, and have easy access to the areas golfing, skiing, hiking, mountain biking and fishing destinations. The resort also offers meeting spaces and secure bike and ski storage lockers.

"It is an honor to join the WorldHotels portfolio," comments Joe Huber, CEO, Prestige Hotels & Resorts. "WorldHotels has represented the gold standard in global hospitality for decades, making this an ideal partnership for us and our hotels. We have a long history of providing luxury travel experiences in British Columbia and we believe the power of WorldHotels will elevate our offerings to our valued guests."

With a collection of properties in more than 200 iconic destinations worldwide, WorldHotels offers travelers the opportunity for exciting discoveries in the most unexpected places to rediscover any destination they seek. Guests staying at these British Columbia hotels can enjoy the benefits of leading loyalty program, WorldHotels RewardsSM, where members receive exclusive access and privileges at any of our upscale, independent hotels worldwide. Learn more about WorldHotels Rewards.

About WorldHotels Collection

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director, Public Relations

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorldHotels