MSC CRUISES TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW FLAGSHIP, FUN-FILLED MSC SEASCAPE

New flagship to feature extensive outdoor spaces, perfect for an escape to the Caribbean

Second new cruise ship to join brand in 2022, bringing fleet to 21 ships

MSC Seascape to feature some of the latest and most advanced environmental technologies currently available at sea, confirming the Line's longstanding commitment to sustainability

Additional photos can be found here

MONFALCONE, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises today officially took delivery of its new fun-filled flagship, the striking MSC Seascape – the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy. The delivery took place in the presence of Gianluigi Aponte, the shipowner as well as Founder and Executive Chairman of MSC Group. Also present at the ceremony were Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, as well as other regional and local authorities, dignitaries, important travel advisor partners and media. During the ceremony, which pays tribute to centuries-old maritime traditions, Cristiano Bazzara, Fincantieri's shipyard director, presented to Captain Roberto Leotta, Master of MSC Seascape, an ampoule containing the water that first touched the hull when the ship was floated out earlier this year.

MSC Seascape Delivery - credit Ivan Sarfatti (PRNewswire)

MSC Cruises Chief Executive Officer Gianni Onorato said: "MSC Seascape is the second ship to come into service this year bringing our modern fleet to 21 ships. We are proud to welcome her to our fleet as she is the second Seaside EVO ship and completes the innovative Seaside class. MSC Seascape aims to connect guests with the sea, she offers a wealth of outdoor spaces allowing guests to enjoy the beautiful scenery of The Caribbean, where she will spend her inaugural season. The ship's distinctive design with nearly 140,000 square feet of outdoor space and an expansive waterfront promenade, invites guests to enjoy their escape to The Caribbean and disconnect."

Following a star-studded Naming Ceremony bringing MSC Cruises' distinctive European style and glamor to the Big Apple on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, MSC Seascape will sail to Miami for an inaugural season in the Caribbean. The ship, with her iconic design, long list of fantastic features and a vast amount of outdoor space is particularly well-suited for the region's warm and sunny weather. MSC Seascape will be the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter MSC Cruises' fleet, and the fourth in the line's highly innovative Seaside class, which has been redefining guests' expectations for Caribbean cruising since MSC Seaside first launched in Miami in 2017. MSC Seascape is a testament of the Line's dedication to offer guests an enhanced experience with every new ship that joins the fleet. With revisited entertainment offerings, the latest technology and design, as well as all the favorite features that make the Seaside class special, MSC Seascape promises a unique trip for guests.

New Horizons at Sea

MSC Seascape will offer an immersive experience truly connecting guests with the sea through her beautiful design and her impressive outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed for relaxation, dining and entertainment. Some of the key highlights include:

Technologically advanced onboard entertainment options, including the new ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalised DJ music experience

Awe-inspiring entertainment, with six fantastical new productions and 98 hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring interactive elements

7,567 square feet of dedicated kids' space and cutting-edge amusement options, with newly designed spaces for ages 0 to 17

2,270 cabins, featuring 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships)

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, with many options for 'Al Fresco' dining and drinking

Six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club in MSC Cruises' fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of space featuring sweeping ocean views from the front of the ship

An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade that puts guests closer to the ocean

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique view of the sea

MSC Seascape will offer two different 7-night itineraries from Miami, in the sun-soaked Caribbean:

Eastern Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas , San Juan in Puerto Rico , and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Western Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico , George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

Latest and Most Advanced Environmental Technology

The ship will feature the latest environmental technologies which include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water. MSC Seascape's hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system will remove 98 percent of Sulphur Oxide from its emissions.

Fitted with the best-in-class wastewater treatment systems with purification standards higher than most wastewater treatments facilities on land, the vessel is also equipped with advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces, and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting able to save energy.

The ship will feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce and isolate the potential effects on marine mammals.

To find out more about MSC Seascape visit here.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSC Cruises