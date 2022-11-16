Trulieve Opens First Rebranded Dispensary in Glendale, Arizona

Location now open; hosting grand opening celebration on November 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ. Located at 13631 N 59th Ave, the dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

"We are excited to open our first Trulieve location in the Glendale market," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We look forward to introducing the community to Trulieve's customer-centric approach to cannabis and high-quality products in this rebranded location."

Grand opening festivities on Friday, November 18, will include partner giveaways, deals, DJs, food trucks, and special discounts. This location offers a wide variety of Trulieve in-house brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from popular partner brands.

Trulieve plans to rebrand all Harvest dispensaries in the state during the course of the next year. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Tempe, and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

