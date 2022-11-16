Winner of #FIFADreamContest announced

Jose Luis Am has been voted the winner of the fan art contest

16 pieces of art featuring the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy were shortlisted as part of FIFA's Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign

Fan art was submitted via social media by using the #FIFADreamContest hashtag

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA has unveiled the winner of the #FIFADreamContest, which inspired people from around the world to create fan art featuring the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy as part of the Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign.

The winner of the FIFA Spotlight: Your Dreams contest, Jose Luis Am, aged 32, from Argentina. (PRNewsfoto/FIFA) (PRNewswire)

In total, 16 pieces of artwork were shortlisted, with a public vote determining the winner. Jose Luis Am from Salta, Argentina was voted by fans as the winner of the contest and has won a trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Jose Luis Am, aged 32, is an Argentinian architect and artist, the winning artwork represents the inspiration provided by two of Argentina's most legendary footballers inspiring a nation to dream of what is possible. For Jose Luis, going to a stadium to watch a soccer match is like going to a museum to see art, art in motion

As part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, and in anticipation of the tournament that kicks off in Qatar on 20 November, FIFA teamed up with eight artists from around the world, as well as social media sensation Noah Beck as a global ambassador for Spotlight: Your Dreams – a campaign aimed at shining a light on emerging talent, celebrating the optimism of football fans ahead of the tournament, and championing the unifying and inspiring power of the Trophy.

Jose Luis Am said: "I am delighted to win this competition. I truly believe that art and football can allow you to dream, so being able to combine the two and show that through this competition was really special to me."

Colin Smith, FIFA Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said: "Congratulations to Jose Luis Am. We look forward to seeing him at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We were inspired by so many fantastic fan artists, with congratulations also due to all 16 finalists. I'd like to thank our team of creators, themselves emerging artists who had the opportunity to showcase their artwork on the tour to our global audience of millions. Most of all, this campaign was by the fans, and for the fans: there is nothing like a FIFA World Cup to get football fans and entire nations dreaming. We are delighted to give the whole world a platform to imagine, illustrate and share those dreams, through the power of fan art. We can't wait to see which dreams come true on Sunday, 18 December."

Fan art was submitted via Instagram or Twitter by using the #FIFADreamContest hashtag. From all the submissions, the top 16 were chosen by the judges and were entered into the FIFA World Cup™-inspired bracket competition, where the fans had the final say. More about the Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign and 16 finalists can be found on FIFA.com/trophytour.

The winning piece of artwork for the FIFA Spotlight: Your Dreams contest, created by Jose Luis Am, aged 32, from Argentina. (PRNewsfoto/FIFA) (PRNewswire)

