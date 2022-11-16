Zero Egg Partners with Chef Douglass Williams, Food & Wine Best New Chef and James Beard Award Semi-Finalist

Food-Tech Startup, Zero Egg Has Partnered with Food & Wine Best New Chef and 2x James Beard Semi- Finalist Chef Douglass Williams on New Social Media Campaign

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food-tech startup Zero Egg has announced that they have partnered with Chef Douglass Williams, a Food & Wine Best New Chef, 2x James Beard semi-finalist and Boston's Best Chef, General Excellence. Williams is the owner and chef of MIDA Boston, MIDA Newton, and APIZZA.

Chef Douglass Williams opens bag of Zero Egg Liquid (PRNewswire)

Zero Egg has already had great success in the northeast and is looking to continue to expand its foodservice footprint in the region. This partnership is to raise awareness of the opportunity for chefs and restaurant owners to collaborate with Zero Egg on creating new plant-based menus filled with offerings that attract new customers. Zero Egg's versatility allows for chefs and restaurant owners to create fully plant-based menus that appeal to all customers, regardless of dietary preferences.

"Zero Egg has been incredible," said Williams. "With Zero Egg, you don't have to sacrifice any sort of quality or taste or texture. You just add it, you heat it, you cook it, and you serve it. It actually turns out to be better than regular eggs. It exceeds my own expectations." Adding, "Better than is the only way I can describe it!"

According to The Business Research Company's "Plant-Based Proteins Global Market Report 2022", the plant-based proteins market growth is expected to increase from $27 billion in 2021 to $77 billion in 2026. "While these are trying times for many businesses around the world, at Zero Egg we're experiencing marketplace growth in real time. In fact, we've seen a 690% increase in cases sold in the northeast since last year, this includes at customers such as Alltown Fresh, Crack'd Kitchen and Coffee, Revival Café and Kitchen, Coffee Connection, and The Grey Dog," said Liron Nimrodi, Zero Egg's CEO & Co-Founder.

"We've seen time and time again that when Zero Egg is branded on a breakfast or brunch menu, our products make up nearly a quarter of overall sales for that daypart and in turn double breakfast sales for our customers. This is significant considering vegans make up less than 1% of the total US population. It means a good chunk of those ordering Zero Egg are flexitarian or non-vegan and choosing to order our better-for-all plant-based eggs," Nimrodi added.

"The northeast market has been key to our growth. We've been able to collaborate with restaurant owners and chefs on offering our better-for-all plant-based eggs to their customers. It's an honor to have the support of Chef Douglass Williams, particularly given his expertise, reputation in the industry, and the respect he has amongst his peers. We understand that a spirit of generous hospitality is at the core of Chef Douglass Williams' success, and by partnering with Zero Egg, he hopes fellow chefs will be inspired and curious too! Unlike others in the plant-based egg space, we're committed to the foodservice industry. The quality of our products and the fact that they can function in any recipe the same as an ordinary egg is what makes Zero Egg a hit with chefs," said Graeham Henderson, Zero Egg's East Coast Sales Manager.

Videos and images featuring Chef Douglass Williams will be shared across both his (@douglasswilliams) and Zero Egg's social media accounts (@eatzeroegg), with content showing Williams preparing numerous dishes, including zucchini and potato Spanish tortilla, Carbonara, breakfast sandwiches, and a breakfast calzone.

Zero Egg offers a Liquid egg, a Patty, and a Scoopable Scramble to foodservice operators and food manufacturers in the United States, UK, EU, and Israel. Zero Egg is made from a proprietary blend of plant proteins for a clean taste that works like an ordinary egg in any recipe. All Zero Egg products are preservative free, gluten-free, non-GMO, certified Kosher, low in calories and fat, zero cholesterol, and 100% vegan. Compared to ordinary eggs, Zero Egg products use radically less land, water, and energy to produce, as well as emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases. Zero Egg is transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, one bite at a time.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the United States, Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist's 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin.

Chef Douglass Williams cooks with Zero Egg (PRNewswire)

Chef Douglass flips Zero Egg omelet (PRNewswire)

