Calvary Hospital Forms New High-Needs ACO to Expand Care across Greater New York

DISCLAIMER: The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

THE BRONX, N.Y. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvary Hospital, the experts and benchmark care provider for people and families living with complex and end-stage illness, has established a High Needs Population Accountable Care Organization (HNP-ACO) that is part of the ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Model introduced by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), it was announced today.

NavigatorACO will coordinate, communicate, and care for the changing needs of at-home patients who have complex care needs, providing an important complementary role within their continuum of care in the Greater New York area. NavigatorACO will serve communities in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, Westchester, and Rockland counties as well as Connecticut's Middlesex, New London, and New Haven counties.

"NavigatorACO provides unmatched care and oversight in patient homes, offering the extra layer of support that community practitioners need for their medically complex patients," said Dr. Christopher Comfort, President of NavigatorACO.

"Working with other healthcare professionals and organizations, we simplify the complex clinical, administrative, and logistical issues associated with high-needs patients," added Dr. Comfort.

NavigatorACO was started to form sustainable relationships with referring medical practices, hospitals, and health service organizations to deliver better health outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and lower costs. High-needs patients, which can account for up to 20% of any group's Medicare volume, consume a disproportionate amount of time and resources. NavigatorACO is exclusively focused on these patients' needs.

"We can be considered a valuable extension to any referring medical practice or hospital because, in essence, what we do is extend their care through our at-home, palliative services. We are in the home, frequently between patient office visits, ensuring better compliance and follow through with their care plan" explained Dr. Comfort.

"We also play a focused role for post-acute discharges in mitigating re-admissions. NavigatorACO has access to unique Medicare Benefit Enhancements that are not otherwise available to beneficiaries."

NavigatorACO uses a variety of collaborative, team-based approaches to engage patients across the continuum of care. It is staffed by expert and compassionate doctors, nurse practitioners, RNs, social workers, chaplains, and other healthcare professionals – all of whom provide the highest level of quality care.

To learn more go to www.navigatoraco.com or call 1-833-MY-NAVIGATOR or 1-833-696-2844.

NavigatorACO is associated with Calvary Hospital, one of most the trusted healthcare providers in Greater New York and the only fully accredited acute-care hospital in the United States devoted exclusively to the palliative care of adult patients.

From Calvary Hospital

Contact: Mike Donahue 917-581-4833

mdonahue@calvaryhospital.org

Director, Public Affairs and Community Relations

View original content:

SOURCE Calvary Hospital