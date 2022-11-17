Connectbase Names Industry Veteran Rob Carter to New Chief Operating Officer Position

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , the marketplace for connectivity, has hired Rob Carter to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Rob is a veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and the digital communications and infrastructure industry with senior management experience over the past two decades. He will drive the execution of Connectbase's strategy and deliver industry-leading innovation and customer experience as the company continues to scale globally.

"Connectbase is at a critical point in our growth story," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "We knew it was the right time to bring in a COO, and that Rob was the perfect person for the job. He has an incredible track record of delivering, starting with the Air Force and continuing throughout his journey leading teams to deliver world class experiences and results. Rob is dedicated to helping us continue to build the Connectbase platform — a marketplace for our industry — and ultimately transform how connectivity is bought and sold."

In his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer, Carter drove strong growth while building supportive and productive customer and team experiences. Previously, he led teams as SVP, Product & Architecture/Engineering at TierPoint and VP, Cloud & Data Center Marketing at Windstream. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Carter entered the tech world in 1999, where he's been instrumental in helping IT infrastructure, managed services and SaaS companies scale and streamline operations.

"I truly believe in Connectbase's mission and deep value for our industry," said Carter. "As companies buy and sell network, the Connectbase platform is the ultimate driver of smart decisions for everyone involved. At Connectbase, I will focus on ensuring a frictionless customer experience throughout the company's continued growth, making certain that our clients see return on their decision to work with Connectbase as quickly as possible and deliver on our brand promise to be a partner to the industry."

Connectbase is growing rapidly with new executives, team members, capital and capabilities. The team raised $21 million in Series C funding in October, led by DigitalBridge Ventures. Connectbase is leveraging the latest funding round to enhance its platform capabilities, expand digital services into more global markets and grow its team. The company has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America two years running.

