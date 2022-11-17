Hero Digital Wins Big at the 2022 eHealthcare Leadership Awards

Hero Digital received awards in four categories at platinum and silver levels for its work with Jefferson Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading independent digital transformation company, announced that it was recognized in this year's eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its work with Jefferson Health, a leading hospital network that serves patients throughout the Delaware Valley. Hero Digital took home awards in four categories: Platinum for provider directory, best internet, and web design and silver for internet home page.

Hero Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hero Digital) (PRNewswire)

The awards recognized Hero Digital's work to digitally transform Jefferson Health's website to build brand reputation, drive new patient growth and create a better experience for both patients and caregivers. The work included the consolidation of five disparate websites down to one, together with data, content and technologies which streamlined and improved Jefferson Health's overall digital customer experience and accessibility.

"It's an honor to be recognized for Jefferson Health's digital experience which has been a labor of love for us and our clients," said Patrick Frend, President of Hero Digital. "This project is a testament to Hero Digital's healthcare industry expertise and obsession with creating patient-first experiences that create value for people and businesses. We look forward to our continued partnership with Jefferson Health."

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards draws around 1,000 entries annually and exclusively recognizes the best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations, online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives. The awards recognize the work that has gone into creating outstanding health websites and digital initiatives.

The winners were announced on November 9 at this year's Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC). To learn more about Hero Digital, please visit https://herodigital.com/ .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, Cedar Sinai, Nagase and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

