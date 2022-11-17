Lummus' Novolen Technology Launches New PPure Polypropylene Grades

New non-phthalate polypropylene portfolio delivers a variety of advanced attributes supporting automotive, healthcare and food packaging end products

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the launch of its Novolen® PPure™ polypropylene (PP) portfolio, a new grade-range of polymers suitable for supporting production of high-quality products for automotive, healthcare components and food packaging materials. The new non-phthalate process technology provides significant energy savings by delivering an improved hydrogen response with the catalyst.

"Lummus continues to raise the bar with Novolen's new line of PPure polypropylene process technologies," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "The PPure portfolio provides our end users access to new and more sustainable product grades, plus the innovative technology extends the application of an existing plant and reduces CO2 emissions that is unmatched in the current marketplace. We are proud to offer operators a choice in technology based on their need or end-product targets and help our licensees remain competitive in the marketplace."

The PPure technology portfolio includes several variants applicable for an operators' process and end-product requirements. Grades within PPure include high crystallinity homopolymers, ethylene random copolymers and advanced impact copolymers.

The high-crystallinity homopolymers are suitable for injection molding, thermoforming, raffia, cast film and compounding applications. The ethylene random copolymers include high-flow characteristics and ethylene content up to 5 percent, delivering excellent clarity and low extractables, making them a perfect choice for food packaging applications. The advanced impact copolymers convey high flowability and have excellent impact-stiffness balance and no-break behavior, ideal for lightweight interior and under-the-hood automotive parts.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses the industry leading Novolen® polypropylene technology and provides engineering, technical support and advisory services to the refining industry. The Novolen portfolio includes NPM™ advanced process controls system, PPConnect™ digital data analysis platform and Lummus O3S™ operator training simulator. The Novolen technology includes NEON® low volatile extrusion equipment and components, Novolen ComPPact® process reactors, which can be used by implementing the proprietary VRC® reactor system, allowing for maximum product range and capacity flexibility. Novolen catalysts are available to licensees to produce high-performance and special polypropylene grades and include Novolen CirPPlus™ recycled polymers, Novolen Enhance™ performance polymers, PPure™ polymers and Novocene® metallocene catalysts.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com .

