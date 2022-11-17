SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds AGTC, OYST, VLDR, and BTRS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AGTC via tender offer. Under the tender offer, AGTC shareholders will receive $0.34 in cash for each share of AGTC common stock owned, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR"). If you own AGTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/agtc

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OYST by Viatris Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OYST shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of OYST common stock owned, plus a contingent value right ("CVR") representing the right to receive a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share. If you own OYST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/oyst

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR), in connection with the proposed merger of VLDR with Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VLDR shareholders will receive 0.8204 shares of Ouster common stock for each VLDR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $1.14 based upon Ouster's November 15, 2022 closing price of $1.39. If you own VLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vldr

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BTRS by EQT X fund. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of BTRS common stock owned. If you own BTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/btrs

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law