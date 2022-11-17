Time4Learning Celebrates 2022 Holiday Season with Exclusive Promotions

Parents can take advantage of two offers in November and December.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning , a Cambium Learning Group company, is helping families give the gift of education this holiday season. The award-winning, company has announced two exciting end-of-year promotions: there is a Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO)* offer in November and a "Buy Now, Pay Later" * in December.

Time4Learning will offer a BOGO* option now through Nov. 30. Parents who register their children for one month of homeschooling with Time4Learning will receive the second month free. The BOGO* discount will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 by using the code BOGO22 during checkout at Time4learning.com.

Time4Learning will offer a 'Buy Now, Pay Later'* deal in December. Parents who register between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 will receive the first month's access for free. Interested families must use coupon code HOLIDAY22 during checkout at Time4learning.com. The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31.

"Many families are finding that the school systems are not working for them," said John Edelson, founder and president of Time4Learning. "As our country continues to grapple with the long tail effect of COVID on educational outcomes, we want to offer parents access to a different option. Homeschooling provides the flexibility to reinforce key concepts while giving kids the freedom to find joy and curiosity in learning."

Since 2014, Time4Learning has provided homeschoolers with diverse learning experiences that allow parents to focus on their child's needs and interests. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. Its robust portfolio of middle school and high school electives courses provides students with a well-rounded education. Additional supplemental learning opportunities include math fluency games through Time4MathFacts, foreign language education with Time4Languages and foundational writing skills using Squiggle Squad Handwriting worksheets.

Time4Learning is $24.95 per month for PreK-8th grade for the first student, and $14.95 for each additional student. High school monthly enrollment is $34.95 per student. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for information on getting started and can view member stories and video demos.

*Offer available for new members only from November 1, 2022 and ends November 30, 2022 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Sign up today at regular price and receive the second month free. Use Code BOGO22 at checkout to apply the offer. One offer per individual. Void where prohibited. Not transferable. By taking advantage of this offer and submitting your account details, you acknowledge and agree to Time4Learning terms and Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy. After the promotion period, your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled prior to the renewal date. Time4Learning reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to change its Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice and with no liability.

*Offer available for new members only from December 1, 2022 and ends December 31, 2022 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Sign up today and receive the first month free when the second month is purchased at regular price. Use Code HOLIDAY22 at checkout to apply the offer. One offer per individual. Void where prohibited. Not transferable. By taking advantage of this offer and submitting your account details, you acknowledge and agree to Time4Learning terms and Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy. After the promotion period, your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled prior to the renewal date. Time4Learning reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to change its Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice and with no liability.

Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company, is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, Time4MathFacts is also available to help with that skill area. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement schoolwork, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

