The Bronx Brewery Opens Third Location in New York City at Hudson Yards

Innovative small craft brewery expands its growth and investment in community, creativity, inclusivity

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bronx Brewery has announced its third location will be at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Level Two. The innovative small craft brewery --- dedicated to community, creativity, and inclusivity --- opens its doors today, November 18. Damian Brown, president and co-founder of The Bronx Brewery made the announcement. The new 1400 square-foot space is only the third operating brewery in Manhattan. The Bronx Brewery is a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH). TAH is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in founder-led businesses.

"Hudson Yards is a tremendous opportunity for us to get our brand in front of an entirely new community of New Yorkers as well as international travelers and shoppers," said Brown. "It's a way to use our beer, physical location, events, and partnerships to introduce the Hudson Yards visitor to the dynamic culture, food, music, and creative community of the South Bronx."

The Bronx Brewery Hudson Yards location will be brewing onsite with a one-barrel pilot brew system, offering limited-release craft brews every few weeks that will only be available at that location. It will join the South Bronx and East Village locations to offer exclusive craft brew collaborations with local partners on a regular basis. Collaborations through its limited-release Y-Series beers will highlight a wide range of Bronx-based creatives and support community organizations in the South Bronx.

There will also be partnerships with fellow Hudson Yards culinary, apparel, and lifestyle retailers, and partners in the Bronx will participate in merchandise activations most weekends. Those will include onsite print gun customizations of Bronx Brewery streetwear and apparel and custom screen-printing events to create a unique brand shopping experience.

"What drew us to become a majority partner in The Bronx Brewery was Damian's deep knowledge of craft brewing and vision for the brand. We are aligned in our belief in the power of beer to build community and commitment to bringing people together while celebrating the rich and diverse cultural scene that is the South Bronx," said Joel Citron, co-founder, and co-CEO of TAH. "Since opening the first craft brewery in the Bronx in 2011 and first manufacturing facility in Manhattan at its East Village location in 2022, we have been looking for the right opportunity to help The Bronx Brewery grow its presence in New York City."

The Bronx Brewery at Hudson Yards aesthetic incorporates photography, murals and graffiti from Bronx-based artists Andre Trenier and Francis Montoya. It is an elevated take on the industrial- and street art- forward look of its East Village location, which was designed by HapstakDemetriou+ from Washington, DC and Concept Design Group from New York City. There will be a beer garden called The Stoop on The Shop's concourse featuring vintage Octoberfest tables from Munich, character-worn planters, and light posts.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Bronx Brewery to The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards with this vibrant location that offers specialty craft beers brewed on-site exclusively for the neighborhood," said Stephanie Fink, senior vice president at Hudson Yards. "The Bronx Brewery makes an incredible addition to our robust food & beverage offerings and brings in a fresh, new location that's perfect for comfort dining and drinking."

The Food: Bronx Street Style Comfort Menu

"We are offering a relaxed, bar-focused environment, with an approachable menu for local residents, office workers, commuters, and visitors," explained Brown. "As office and residential density climbs in Hudson Yards, we're creating a casual spot to share drinks and an elevated but comfortable food menu with co-workers, clients, and friends. We want to be the guilty pleasure and escapism location amongst the elite boardrooms and luxury retailers."

The Bronx Brewery menu incorporates a range of slow-cooked proteins served in signature cast-iron skillet nacho dishes, including vegetarian and vegan options. The food concept highlights Bronx street-style comfort food. The decadent yet casual food elevates traditional bar fare, maintaining accessibility and disrupting the existing Hudson Yards food scene. It is designed to accompany seasonable beer consumption and attract local clientele to hang out in a space traditionally associated with corporate offices and shopping. In addition to house-made snacks, selection of Señor Lechuga Hot Sauces, a sampling of the signature nachos skillets includes shredded beef short rib, Puerto Rican-style pulled pork, shredded chicken tinga, and slow-cooked black beans.

Community. Creativity. Inclusivity.

"Revolving around the pillars of community, creativity, and inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food, and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world," added Brown. "The Bronx Brewery has supported, worked with, or collaborated with over 75 community and philanthropic organizations. Every month, our Y-Series beer releases provide a platform for financial support and awareness to community organizations and initiatives that are meaningful to the artists and creatives we collaborate with on the recipe and label artwork. Also, through our BeerKulture – Bronx Brewery Production Internship program, which we launched in March 2021, we look to provide populations historically under-represented in craft beer with the foundation of scientific and practical knowledge and networking needed to launch careers in this field and implement change both inside and outside of our own company."

Understanding the value of internship programs and focusing on staff development is not new to The Bronx Brewery. The company's Lead Brewer, Manuel Salvatori, for example, began his brewing career as an intern at The Bronx Brewery. He was promoted to Lead Brewer after rising through the ranks as a packaging operator and shift brewer following his internship. He oversees a diverse team of brewers, recipe development, and collaborations with partners. Contrasting sharply with most of the industry, a sizable majority of the production team and company are women and people of color.

Follow @TheBronxBrewery or visit TheBronxBrewery.com to learn more. For information on booking onsite private events or offsite catering and pop-ups, please visit: https://thebronxbrewery.com/private-events-and-group-bookings/.

About The Bronx Brewery:

The Bronx Brewery believes in beer's power to build community. We're committed to using what we create and where we create it to bring people together, while celebrating the rich and diverse creative scene in our home borough and across New York City. Revolving around the pillars of Community, Creativity and Inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world. Follow us @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook, and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com .

