Stellantis to Offer Virtual Auto Show Experience for 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show

Consumers will enjoy a unique online opportunity, showcasing new products and technology at the Los Angeles Auto Show via an interactive site, http://stellantisvaslosangeles.com

Visitors can learn about Stellantis' technology and products from the innovative people who create, engineer and design them

For consumers who can't travel to the 2022 LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Stellantis has created an online, virtual experience providing an alternative approach for shoppers to see and learn about the newest vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep® and Ram Truck.

The virtual auto show will highlight the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations. Users will experience mobile device enhancement for an improved user experience, two additional augmented reality modules for Dodge, Jeep, and several vehicle models and packages.

The tour gives users a deeper understanding of Stellantis' products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes the full lineup of vehicles. The user-controlled 3D environment allows viewing from various angles on vehicles, such as the new Grand Wagoneer and Alfa Romeo Giulia along with the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. Additionally, the viewer may select any of the vehicles for a deep dive into the technology and product applications. An easy-to-use global navigation contains quick links to specific areas.

Virtual auto show attendees can also register in a sweepstake for a chance to win a credit of up to $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicle. Sweepstake winners will be chosen in a random drawing and is open to anyone 18 years or older with a valid driver's license.

Stellantis looks forward to providing a hands-on experience for Los Angeles Auto Show attendees who cannot attend in person. This unique virtual tour allows the company to share its newest vehicle offerings and the technology within.

The interactive site launches on November 18 and will remain open to help consumers learn more about Stellantis products.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

