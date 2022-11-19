Water-Based Vaping Breakthrough Unveiled At UKVIA Forum

Water-based vaping technology developed by Aquios Labs and Innokin continues to impress the vaping industry

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaping Industry Forum and Awards Dinner, organised by the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), is a significant date in the vaping industry's calendar. On Friday 18th November 2022, some 300 delegates, including policymakers, tobacco harm reduction experts and representatives from vaping industry met to discuss the event's theme, "Vaping for a Better Future".

The vaping industry seeks to disrupt the combustible tobacco industry with less harmful products. Leading brands are developing new technologies to make next generation nicotine a more effective platform for adult smokers.

Vaping industry veterans Innokin have a long history of Innovation. Recent awards include "Best Overall Vape Brand" at the Ecigclick Awards 2021, "best sustainable initiative" at the Vapouround Awards 2022, and "Biggest Breakthrough Innovation" at the Golden Leaf Awards 2022, the latter of which were earned for the introduction of water-based vaping technology, developed in partnership with Aquios Labs.

Innokin says water-based vaping was developed to deliver smoother vapour, faster satisfaction and more accurate flavours, while enhancing the potential for harm reduction. These benefits are achieved using a proprietary e-liquid formulation with 30% water content and new vaping hardware tailored to thinner liquids. Independent testing by TCT Lab has demonstrated that water-based vaping reduces acetaldehyde and formaldehyde emissions by 91% and 81% respectively compared to traditional vapes.

Now, Innokin and Aquios Labs have added another water-based vape to their portfolio with the INNOBAR C1, unveiled to harm reduction and industry experts at the UKVIA Forum.

The INNOBAR C1 is the world's first pre-filled pod system to take advantage of water-based vaping technology. Innokin says this allows the device to "deliver next-generation performance, at a more affordable price and with less waste compared to disposable vaping devices". Unlike disposable devices, The INNOBAR C1 uses a rechargeable battery, combined with pre-filled "pods" to allow for enhanced performance and greatly reduced waste.

Water-based vaping technology is now set to gain momentum in the global vaping industry, as major brands and harm reduction experts seek to find new ways to improve the efficacy of vaping products.

Speaking at the UKVIA Forum "Innovating in the vaping sector" panel, Innokin UK Branding Manager, Benedict Jones said: "The process of listening to customers and trying to understand their challenges is central to our product strategy. Our goal is always to reduce the number of barriers between a transitioning smoker and a less harmful alternative.

Innokin UK Branding Manager, Benedict Jones (PRNewswire)

By integrating water-based vaping technology, INNOBAR C1 delivers smoother vapour, greater nicotine satisfaction and reduced dehydration, at a lower vaping temperature with improved chemical stability. We are excited to continue development of this technology with our partner Aquios Labs."

Innokin and Aquios Labs have already launched several disposable vaping devices with water-based vaping technology, alongside their latest pre-filled pod device, the INNOBAR C1. Innokin are now developing refillable vaping devices which can make use of water-based e-liquids, such as pods and tanks.

In the run up to the Ecigclick Awards 2022 and the next Vaper Expo UK in May 2023, Innokin and Aquios Labs plan to expand their unique water-based vaping portfolio to reach all segments of the growing vaping market.

