BETRIVERS TO LAUNCH ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTSBOOK IN MARYLAND

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this afternoon Maryland sports fans across the state, aged 21 and over, can deposit funds and place bets at the award-winning BetRivers sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates BetRivers, today announced that during a controlled demonstration, from 2 pm to 10 pm today, bettors can register, deposit, wager and withdraw on the BetRivers sportsbook on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers. They can also enjoy a special early registration offer ahead of the sportsbook's official premier.

Following the controlled demonstration period from November 21-22 and pending receipt of regulatory approvals, BetRivers expects to be fully live with online and mobile sports wagering operations this Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

"The much-anticipated launch of online and mobile sports betting in Maryland is here, and just in time for all the NFL and College football action over the Thanksgiving," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "We are thrilled to give Maryland's NFL and college football fans an exciting sports betting experience to enjoy all the holiday action at the touch of their fingertips. In addition to football, BetRivers offers them endless entertainment with countless other sports and betting options available for their pleasure, including exciting single game parlays on the NBA and college basketball and bets on the World Cup."

To celebrate the arrival of the BetRivers Online and Mobile Sportsbook in Maryland, RSI is offering a first time deposit offer where bettors will get a second chance bet, up to $500, on their first bet if it loses.

The BetRivers sportsbook features thousands of betting options on all major professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more. The website and app offer integrated betting content and live streaming on a wide variety of sports, numerous deposit and withdrawal methods, automated pay-out approvals for over 80% of requests, and unique bonusing and rewards programs – including the industry's fastest conversion of bonuses to cash.

"We focus on the player experience and encourage Marylanders to see for themselves why RSI and BetRivers have received numerous recognitions from the industry for the quality of our product and user experience," Schwartz added. "BetRivers offers an innovative yet simple website and app experience, with more and quicker ways to deposit and withdraw funds, all supported by best-in-class customer service that works hard every day to earn and retain player trust."

In August, BetRivers opened its retail sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore, which features a lounge area with 32 theater style seats, a generous bar with seating and high tops, 21 hi-def video screens that surround the space and air multiple events concurrently, streaming BetRivers odds boards and 12 sports wagering kiosks to place bets.

"We are grateful for our wonderful local partners at Bingo World and the trust of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, Governor Hogan and the General Assembly in allowing RSI to bring online sports wagering to Maryland on the first day its legal and for its professional and efficient support while we worked diligently to satisfy all launch requirements," Schwartz concluded.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com

