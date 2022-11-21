Digital Transformation Headlines TransPerfect's GlobalLink NEXT Conferences in San Francisco and Amsterdam

Industry Leaders Discuss Best Practices in Technology and Multilingual Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, recently held its annual GlobalLink NEXT conferences in San Francisco and Amsterdam. The conferences returned to the traditional in-person format, hosting hundreds of speakers and attendees to discuss trends, updates, and best practices in technology and multilingual content.

Taking center stage in both programs was the importance of digital transformation. Speakers from industry leaders including Amazon, Microsoft, Sanofi, UPS, Heineken, Hyatt, Calvin Klein, Cartier, and the LEGO Group shared insights on how global content, digital marketing, and technology played a crucial role in their digital transformation evolutions.

GlobalLink NEXT is TransPerfect's flagship, annual tech-user conference, featuring two days of content, including innovation spotlights, case studies, product workshops, and breakout tracks.

Joe Burton, founder of Whil, delivered the opening keynote at the San Francisco event with a message focused on making the most of the change and disruption that has occurred in the world over the past few years. In Amsterdam, Carla Hendra, Global CEO of Ogilvy Consulting, delivered the closing keynote exploring the future of global marketing, the role Gen Z will play, and the importance of embracing new technology like AI to enable consumers to experience marketing in the most personalized and relevant way possible.

Both the US and EMEA events featured multiple tracks organized by industry and technology, ensuring that all attendees enjoyed a learning experience tailored to their interests.

Matt Hauser, TransPerfect's Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions, noted, "After a two-year hiatus, we were very excited to welcome back attendees in-person to our signature tech and content conferences. Seeing the enthusiasm in San Francisco and Amsterdam validated our belief that people are excited to share knowledge and learn from others who share similar interests and challenges."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "2022's GlobalLink NEXT conferences were incredible opportunities for shared learning among our clients. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our staff, speakers, and attendees for successful events."

