OTG's JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Airport Locations Become Certified Green Restaurants®

86 restaurants spanning 3 airports and 7 terminals have collectively taken over 1,000 environmental steps to earn more than 9,000 GreenPoints™ in the Green Restaurant Association's rigorous environmental standards

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG Management, the hospitality group that is transforming the airport experience across the country, announced all their JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark locations earned the prestigious Certified Green Restaurant® sustainability certification by the Green Restaurant Association, a national nonprofit organization helping restaurants become more environmentally sustainable since 1990. Over the course of one and a half months, OTG worked with the Green Restaurant Association to transform their locations to join the green dining movement.

Green Restaurant Association (PRNewswire)

Quick Facts:

86 restaurants

3 airports

7 terminals

1,000 environmental steps

9,000 GreenPoints™

All Certified Green Restaurants®

The 86 locations became Certified Green Restaurants® in record time due to OTG's swift desire to take action on this important change. All 86 locations meet the GRA's prestigious Certified Green Restaurant® standards, having implemented scores of environmental steps spanning the Green Restaurant Association's seven environmental categories including energy, water, waste, reusables and disposables, chemicals and pollution, food, and building and furnishing. By initiating daily waste reduction practices, decreasing water usage, and conserving energy, OTG will minimize its environmental footprint and achieve significant cost savings.

To learn more about the steps each of OTG's locations are taking, click here.

"I applaud OTG Management for their quick action to become Certified Green Restaurants®," said Michael Oshman, CEO and founder of the Green Restaurant Association. "The environmental practices of OTG and their 86 locations are a significant step forward for the restaurant industry and environmental change. They set an example for other locations to follow in their footsteps and show that it's possible for any location to change their environmental footprint rapidly and simply. In my 32 years of leading the Green Restaurant Association, I don't think I have seen 86 locations achieve certification so quickly. OTG demonstrates that our world can make big sustainability changes now."

"At OTG, we believe that every effort (big or small) to be more environmentally conscious in our business builds a better future. Between working with the Green Restaurant Association, partnering with environmentally friendly vendors, and reducing our carbon footprint, we're able to take the lead in sustainability and continue our commitment to be a part of the solution," said Rick Blatstein, CEO at OTG.

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets in airports throughout North America. With more than 350 locations across 22 terminals in 10 of the world's busiest airports, OTG is an industry leader. OTG combines world-class hospitality, award-winning cuisine, innovative design, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver a superior guest experience. Founded in Philadelphia in 1996, OTG serves hundreds of millions of passengers annually. For more information visit www.otgexp.com.

About the Green Restaurant Association

The Green Restaurant Association is a national non-profit organization that provides the only official Certified Green Restaurants® mark in the country. Since 1990, the GRA has pioneered the Green Restaurant® movement and has been the leading voice within the industry encouraging restaurants to listen to consumer demand to green their operations using transparent, science-based certification standards. With their turnkey certification system, the GRA has made it easy for thousands of restaurants to become more environmentally sustainable in a profitable manner. The GRA has been featured on CNN, NBC Nightly News, NPR, and in The New York Times, and The Washington Post. For more information visit www.dinegreen.com.

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets in airports throughout North America. (PRNewsfoto/OTG Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTG Management