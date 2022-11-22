Basecamp Resorts seeks investors for new 99-key Nordic Spa hotel in Alberta

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Western Canada's fastest growing hospitality brand Basecamp Resorts today announced it is seeking investors to participate in a 19-million-dollar equity raise through an offering of Limited Partnership Units for its newest development MTN HOUSE BY BASECAMP located in the mountain town Canmore, Alberta.

Investors will get the opportunity to acquire a 99-key hotel that will undergo a complete interior renovation as well as the development of an upscale restaurant and Canmore's first ever premium Nordic spa.

"With our new Canmore development MTN HOUSE BY BASECAMP, we are offering a rare real-estate, hospitality and wellness investment opportunity in an established and desirable Canadian mountain travel destination," said Sky McLean, founder and CEO, Basecamp Resorts. "Our new premium, multi-faceted property will fill a current void in the Canmore tourism market with a one-of-a-kind, luxurious travel experience that will attract visitors from around the world."

MTN HOUSE BY BASECAMP will occupy 3.56 acres of land and feature a four-storey, 99-room luxury hotel, a high-end restaurant with a focus on sustainability and local ingredients, and a Nordic spa experience offering hydrotherapy, dry and wet sauna and massage services. Construction on the development will begin in June 2023, with the grand opening slated for Summer 2024.

Canmore, Alberta is a growing tourism destination and a gem of the Canadian Rockies, located in close proximity to the internationally renowned Banff National Park. Served by the Trans-Canada Highway and located one hour from Calgary International Airport, the mountain town is sought after for its recreational offerings (skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, etc), vibrant restaurant and shopping scene, breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies, and abundance of wildlife.

Basecamp Resorts, an internationally recognized and trusted Canadian hotel brand, is building a portfolio of strategically located hospitality assets that maximize investor returns. With the exception of 2020 (due to COVID-19), Basecamp Resorts has returned to its investors on average a return on equity of eight to 12 per cent, and annualized rate of returns in the range of 20 to 25 per cent.

Investor deck, renderings available here .

Founded by Canadian hospitality entrepreneur Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts currently owns and operates nine modern boutique hotel properties in mountain towns across Western Canada. The company prides itself on providing a home-away-from-home for guests with Airbnb-inspired accommodations along with all the amenities and conveniences of a hotel.

