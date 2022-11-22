BETMGM SUPPORTS NEW RESEARCH INITIATIVE ON THE IMPACT OF ADVERTISING ON PROBLEM GAMBLING

Leading Gaming Operator Partners with International Center for Responsible Gaming

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) announced that it has received a $180,000 grant from BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming company, in support of the organization's research and education on responsible gambling and the impact advertising has on problem gambling.

"We are pleased to accept this historic contribution from BetMGM," said Arthur Paikowsky, President of the ICRG. "Findings from this evidence-based research study will allow us to better identify potential risks and guide best-practices for the gaming industry. We commend BetMGM for partnering with us to better inform the public, operators, regulators, legislators, and the media."

Richard Taylor, Senior Manager of Responsible Gaming, said, "Investment into research around responsible gaming is key to our continued education and commitment to providing best-in-class experiences and programs, as well as to ensuring a sustainable industry. This groundbreaking research will not only provide valuable learnings to BetMGM but will also serve as a guide for the industry and key stakeholders."

Since its establishment in 1996, the ICRG has become a prominent source in problem gambling research, yielding hundreds of articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The ICRG has issued a call for research proposals, for more information and to submit a proposal, visit www.icrg.org/research-center/apply-icrg-funding .

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers will receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

The ICRG, founded in 1996, has become a global leader in research and education on gambling disorder and responsible gambling. For more information, visit www.icrg.org.

