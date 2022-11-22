InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Paper Plus (LVT 439)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ""This is a newly modernized line of toilet paper rolls" said inventor from Las Vegas, NV "I wanted to create a cleaner and more sanitary way to wipe after using the bathroom."

TOILET PAPER PLUS CONTATINER would help prevent irritations, hemorrhoids, bad odors, dryness, bacteria, and rashes. This system could contribute to better hygiene techniques and could reduce bacteria and germs. This innovative design would consist of an all in one design., light weight, compact design, and help improve sanitary conditions.

The original design was submitted to the Los Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

