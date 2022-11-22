Spacruzzi Brings Hot Tub Boats into the Mainstream

Spacruzzi hot tub boats; a one-of-a-kind American made luxury experience.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2021 in Incline Village by serial digital and consumer products entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, Spacruzzi epitomizes the American made luxury experience.

"The question isn't - Why would you build a hot tub boat with a gas-fired fireplace; the question is, why wouldn't you?"

Though hot tub boats are not a brand new concept, Kanwetz and his team set out to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience that boat owners and renters will never forget. He said that the top priorities when starting Spacruzzi were to deliver a product that is incredibly safe and simple to enjoy while keeping manufacturing in the U.S. and as local as possible.

Those looking to supplement their current boat rental operations with a fleet of hot tub boats, or start a new operation, are guided through the process at every step. Buyers can start their order at the company's website, www.spacruzzi.com. Boat build and delivery time can take up to 120 days, depending on finish levels and custom features.

Coming to a Waterway Near You

Despite being a new company, Spacruzzi is already drawing the attention of customers that include boat and watersports rental companies and individuals with their own docks.

When asked about the future of Spacruzzi, Kanwetz said, "Since we launched, we've seen immediate growth in both our rental and direct to consumer sales and this is continuing to grow. As you begin to see more rental operations popping up, we expect the awareness of the product to grow on the national level as more people see that this isn't just a novelty item, but an experience that can't be matched on the water. We continue to secure intellectual property on the development of the special features of the boat and are always looking to make the experience as safe and enjoyable as possible for our boat owners and rental partners."

Safe & Environmentally Friendly

"Unlike most power boats on the water, our all-electric propulsion and our patent protected electric and propane heating system do not put pollutants into the air or water. Spacruzzi is built to comply with all U.S. Coast Guard regulations including safety on the water (anti-tip, unsinkable) and on-board heating systems." Not only are these boats incredibly safe but they are easy to use. You don't have to be an experienced boat operator to move about on the lake.

"Options to access the water include launching with trailer, forklift, gantry, and dockside slip or mooring. The boat is light with a 1,200-pound dry weight and under 13 feet long and very easy to manage," explains Kanwetz. "We have customers putting these boats on a trailer, along with a generator, and taking them to auto races, concerts, you name it."

Custom designed Spacruzzi hot tub boats orders can be started directly from the company's website, https://www.spacruzzi.com. Those looking to rent a hot tub boat are encouraged to contact their local marina as more and more operators receive their boats and begin offering rentals throughout the year.

