Staffmark Group Announces Second $25k Winner in Their Job Fest $100K Giveaway

CINCINNATI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group announced another $25k winner in Job Fest 2022, their annual hiring and employee reward campaign for working talent. Javen Dominique of Houma, Louisiana was named the winner. Dominique earned entries to win simply by working 36+ hours per week.

Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

Staffmark Group's Job Fest continues through early December, so there is still time for new employees to join!

"When they announced my name as the winner, I was shocked. I really didn't understand what was happening," said Dominique. "I love my job, and it's all good people here. They have treated me well, and I learn something new every day."

This year's Job Fest prizes are the largest that Staffmark Group has ever offered: three (3) $25,000 prizes and twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000. Dominique is the second grand prize winner, and the third and final $25k winner will be drawn in a few weeks.

"I was thrilled to learn that Javen had won. He is dependable, responsible, and accountable," said Blaine David, market manager with Staffmark Group.

Job Fest is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies – Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark – and it includes special events and giveaways. The festivities will continue through early December, so there is still time for new employees to join in the fun. Dominique encourages others to join the team and be in the running for the Job Fest cash prizes: "It's a great opportunity for anyone but especially a young person trying to make their way in the world."

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

