U.S. News & World Report names twenty Trilogy Health Services campuses among best in the country

Communities honored for high performance in long-term care and short-term rehabilitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Trilogy Health Services' campuses have been named to a list of top senior living communities in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the "Best Nursing Home" designation this year.

The following campuses are Best Nursing Homes for Long-Term Care and/or Short-Term Rehabilitation for 2022-2023:

River Pointe Health Campus

Evansville, IN, Short-term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

Avalon Springs Health Campus

Valparaiso, IN Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-term Care

Glen Ridge Health Campus

Louisville, KY, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

Westport Place Health Campus

Louisville, KY, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

Forest Springs Health Campus

Louisville, KY, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

The Willows at Fritz Farm

Lexington, KY, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

Sanders Ridge Health Campus

Mount Washington, KY, Long-Term Care

Riveroaks Health Campus

Princeton, IN, Long-Term Care

Waterford Crossing

Goshen, IN, Long-Term Care

Greenleaf Health Campus

Elkhart, IN, Long-Term Care

West River Health Campus

Evansville, IN, Long-Term Care

Willows at Bellevue

Bellevue, Ohio, Long-Term Care

Cypress Pointe Health Campus

Englewood, Ohio, Long-Term Care

Wellbrooke of Avon

Indianapolis, IN, Short-Term Rehabilitation

The Willows at Howell

Howell, Michigan, Short-Term Rehabilitation

"We are honored to receive this designation from U.S. News and World Report," President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services Leigh Ann Barney said. "It reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care, not only at these campuses, but in all our communities across the four states we serve."

For 2022-2023, U. S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

"Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families," said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. "The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs."

The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits.

The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home's success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return homes.

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

