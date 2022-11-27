Visage Announces Support of Amazon HealthLake Imaging

Visage is working with AWS to streamline and further accelerate access to imaging data with Amazon HealthLake Imaging

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will offer an adapter to Amazon HealthLake Imaging, a new HIPAA-eligible capability from Amazon Web Services (AWS), now available in preview. Visage will be showcasing the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, purpose-built and engineered for CloudPACS (cloudpacs.com™), at RSNA 2022 in Chicago, the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in its booth (#4319) in McCormick Place South Hall from Sunday, November 27 – Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Visage to further accelerate adoption of cloud-native solutions"

Visage already has a proven track record of successfully designing and deploying enterprise-scale cloud PACS solutions on AWS, to the most demanding academic institutions, integrated delivery networks, and outpatient imaging organizations. This move will further strengthen Visage's portfolio of Visage 7 cloud-based solutions to help healthcare institutions accelerate enterprise access to medical imaging.

Healthcare organizations are clear that improved, modern access to imaging data is necessary for unlocking advanced insights to better inform patient care and increase clinical productivity. Most imaging organizations with legacy PACS have inadequate enterprise-level tools to assimilate the increasing volume of imaging data that resides in disparate systems.

Amazon HealthLake Imaging helps automate processes for storing, accessing, and analyzing medical imaging data in the cloud at petabyte scale. With Visage 7 and Amazon HealthLake Imaging, providers and researchers will have the ability to aggregate imaging data across the enterprise, making the data available when and where needed, and build cohorts for data science and AI training. This allows providers to better scale the use of their imaging data assets in pursuit of improved patient care, clinical outcomes, and advanced research.

"The move to CloudPACS is well underway with unprecedented velocity, and Visage is leading the transformation," said Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "If done right, PACS in the AWS cloud offers a new level of scalability, interoperability, security, and cost efficiency. With connection to Amazon HealthLake Imaging, Visage 7 customers will have even more flexibility to manage and unleash the value of their enterprise imaging data assets, with some innovative new options, for example in managing research data collections."

"Visage 7 and Amazon HealthLake Imaging enable efficient enterprise data aggregation in the cloud. I'm excited about even faster and more flexible creation of research datasets, as well as being able to reuse clinical storage for research purposes without duplication," said Dr. Marc Kohli, Professor Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Associate Chair of Clinical Informatics, Academic Medical Center, West Coast, USA.

"With Amazon HealthLake Imaging, healthcare providers and their software partners can run medical imaging applications in the cloud, enabling easier access for clinicians, data sharing for AI/ML, and storage at lower cost," said Ashutosh Dhar, Medical Imaging Lead, World Wide Public Sector, AWS. "We are thrilled to continue working with Visage to further accelerate adoption of cloud-native solutions, advancing better patient outcomes through innovation in clinical workflows, research, and AI/ML model development."

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

