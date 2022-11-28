Inception Fertility, The Prelude Network Recipients of 2022 MarCom Awards

Largest fertility provider in North America and its clinical network recognized for outstanding achievements in marketing; using technology to elevate brand and messaging

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility® (Inception) and its clinical network, The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), announce today they are each the recipients of a 2022 MarCom Award for outstanding achievements in patient-focused marketing and using technology to elevate brand awareness, messaging, and patient/physician engagement.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

Inception Fertility, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, received a 2022 MarCom Integrated Marketing Gold Award in the Strategic Communications Marketing/Promotion Campaign division for its A Dream Come True campaign. Through robust social media promotion, film development, patient engagement, and public relations efforts, A Dream Come True set out to destigmatize infertility, raise awareness around financial accessibility to fertility care and help aspiring parents understand their fertility options.

A Dream Come True, which also awarded one aspiring parent/couple a free fertility journey to help them build their family, was an opportunity to highlight two of Inception's ancillary brands who each served as sponsors of the campaign, including Bundl Fertility, the financial services arm of Inception, and Prelude, Inception's clinical network and the largest network of reproductive clinics and providers in North America.

Recognized for its new website, Prelude was awarded a 2022 MarCom Medical Honorable Mention in the Digital Media category. The goal of the new preludefertility.com site was to evolve the prospective patient's digital experience through a thoughtful site design incorporating inviting aesthetics, streamlined ADA-compliant content, and visitor-friendly, intuitive navigation.

Elements of preludefertility.com were also designed with the career-focused health professional in mind and included easy navigation to information about the company, its culture, and career opportunities. The new site uses enhanced technology that incorporates the Medallia SaaS enterprise experience platform to allow Prelude to better understand customer needs and expectations through the analysis of data collected via industry-leading AI and automation.

"By creating value and consistency across Inception's family of brands and understanding the importance of technology, we keep the patient at the center of everything from websites and data-driven marketing to tech-enabled applications that make life easier for our employees who care about our patients," says Nicole Braley, Chief Marketing Officer of Inception Fertility. "We thank the AMCP for recognizing our efforts to use technology to elevate the patient and physician experience."

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Their doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network® , the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility™ , clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank® , one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo ™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom™ , a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

