Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Joins the American Cornerstone Institute as a Cornerstone Trustee

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cornerstone Institute is pleased to announce the addition of John Schnatter, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Papa John's, as a Cornerstone Trustee.

John will be an integral voice for the organization and an invaluable resource in our mission to educate all Americans on the unique blessing our country represents and the importance of preserving our founding principles for future generations.

"John's story is a testament to the American Dream and that anything is possible through hard work, passion, and determination," said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder & Chairman. "With individuals like John, who care deeply about the future of our nation, the American Cornerstone Institute's message of Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life will continue to expand and resonate with Americans from all walks of life."

"I'm really excited to work shoulder to shoulder with Dr. Ben Carson in fulfilling the American Cornerstone Institute's mission," said Mr. Schnatter. "Dr. Carson is one of America's greatest success stories, a true patriot, and a proven national leader. As we share the same belief that Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life are the fundamental building blocks of success, it's an honor to join Dr. Carson and his team in making the American Dream accessible to future generations through ACI."

The American Cornerstone Institute is a non-profit 501(c)3 focused on educating Americans about the importance and preservation of our nation's founding values. The organization was founded in 2021 by Dr. Ben Carson, the 17th Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and a world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon.

