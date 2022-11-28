Paychex Awarded IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award

The company's SaaS-based HCM application, Paychex Flex, recognized by customers for excellence across more than 30 key metrics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been awarded the IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Service Satisfaction Award for Core HR.

"As businesses continue to face unprecedented HR challenges with a tight labor market and complex regulatory issues, Core HR vendors like Paychex are delivering substantial value to their clients and continue to innovate to meet evolving customer expectations," said Kevin Permenter, IDC research director, financial application. "Paychex delivers a technology application and service that streamlines and simplifies critical HR functions to optimize processes for business owners and HR professionals that are already stretched thin."

The IDC SaaS CSAT Awards recognize the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market that received the highest customer satisfaction score based on IDC's SaaSPath Survey. The rating is based on approximately 2,400 organizations where customers were asked to assess their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics. Key customer satisfaction metrics include brand trust, robust data security, user experience, ease of integration and implementation, superior features/functionality, product innovation, enterprise-level customer support, availability of training, frequency of new feature releases, and more.

Paychex Flex serves business owners and HR administrators as they support their employees and the employee experience. The all-in-one HR application includes solutions for recruiting, applicant tracking, and onboarding, time and attendance, payroll, insurance, benefits administration, retirement, talent management, and HR advisory support. Real-time data analytics and live reports help to optimize business performance and remove obstacles that stand in the way of organizational productivity.

"Delivering an innovative and intuitive HR technology solution that meets the needs of our customers is at the core of our strategic vision," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "We're honored to be recognized by IDC with another confirmation that showcases the impact our HR Technology is having on American businesses as they address current and future HR challenges."

Details and findings of the IDC 2022 SaaS CSAT Award for Core Human Resources can be found in this award report.

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

