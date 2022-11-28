SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of U.S. Bancorp of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2022 - (NYSE: USB)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of U.S. Bancorp.

CLASS PERIOD: August 1, 2019 to July 28, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 27, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/u-s-bancorp-loss-submission-form/?id=33950&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of USB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 27, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

